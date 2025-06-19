Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (June 19, 2025): All puzzle answers

The New York Times has brought forth another NYT Connections puzzle for June 19, 2025, where you must categorize 16 words into four groups of four words. Each of these categories is related to one unique theme. However, since you get only four chances to solve the answers and the publisher does not reveal the names of the themes until you do so, this can be a challenge.

This article provides four subtle hints to help you guess the names of the categories or the words that might fit them, so you can narrow down your guesses. Read on to learn more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (June 19, 2025)

All hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are provided in the table below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are various aspects of judging a student. Green category The Map application has these. Blue category These are evergreen toys. Purple category These are the equipment of an Olympic Sport.

Answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle (June 19, 2025)

The table below has the answers to the Connections puzzle for June 19, 2025:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Components of One's Grade. The words are Attendance, Homework, Final, and Papers. Green category These are Map App Options. The words are Destination, Starting Point, Route, and Stops. Blue category These are Classic Toys. They are Ball, Jacks, Blocks, and Train. Purple category These are part of Fencing Gear. They are Foils, Jackets, Gloves, and Mask.

