Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 10, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers for today can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times presents 16 words to the community, challenging players to categorize them into four distinct groups, each connected to a different theme. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories, making it tougher than usual to figure out the answers.

Below, we have four hints to help you identify the names of the categories and solve the puzzle, helping you maintain your winning streak.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 10, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle hints for today are discussed below:

The New York Times Connections words for today are described below (Image via The New York Times)

Category Hints Yellow category These words relate to a person's importance. Green category These words relate to bringing things together. Blue category These are specific types of stories. Purple category The first part of these words relates to science classes in school.

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 10, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle answers for today are described below:

All answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Category Answers Yellow category These words mean Influence. The words are Juice, Sway, Pull, and Weight. Green category These words mean Amass. The words are Cluster, Concentrate, Collect, and Group. Blue category These are Kinds of Fiction. The words are Historical, Science, Pulp, and Fan. Purple category These words are Starting with Math and Scioence Classes, For Short. The words are Biopic, Chemise, Calcium, and Trygliceride.

