Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 9, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle features 16 new and seemingly unrelated words, which puzzle enthusiasts worldwide must group into four categories. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories, and you have only four chances to solve the puzzle, making the task even harder.

Therefore, we have provided four hints to help you identify the names of the categories. You can also find the answers at the end of the article. Read on for more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 9, 2025)

The hints for today's (August 9, 2025) New York Times Connections puzzle are provided below:

All words for the New York Times Connections for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are consequences of something. Green category These are related to being funny. Blue category These movies have a common element. Purple category These words are often associated with a plant native to America.

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 9, 2025)

The answers for today's NYT Connections are described below:

The New York Times Connections puzzle answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are synonyms for Results. The words are Fruit, Return, Product, and Yield. Green category These are Kinds of Jokes. The words are Knock-Knock, Inside, Practical, and Dad. Blue category These are Movies Featuring Supernatural Romance. The words are Casper, Let Me In, Ghost, and Twilight. Purple category These are Corn-Y Things. The words are Maze, Silk, Muffin, and Syrup.

