Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 8, 2025): All puzzle answers

Solving the NYT Connections puzzle is tough, which essentially draws word puzzle enthusiasts worldwide to its website. The New York Times publishes 16 seemingly unrelated words, challenging the community to group them into four categories. While you get four chances to do so, the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until you solve the puzzle.

To assist in this endeavor, the article features four hints to help readers determine the names of the categories. They can also find the answers in the final segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 8, 2025)

The NYT Connections puzzle hints for today (August 8, 2025) are discussed below:

All the words for the New York Times Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words relate to two teams being equals. Green category These words relate to giving. Blue category These are things we do when bored. Purple category These words sit after two letters often used to make something new.

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 8, 2025)

The answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are described below:

All answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle of today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Make Equals, As a Score. The words are Draw, Square, Even, and Tie. Green category These words mean Bestow. The words are Grant, Present, Confer, and Vest. Blue category These are Things you might do during a Boring Class/Meeting. The words are Doodle, Pass Notes, Space, and Doze. Purple category These are Words after the Letters "MS". The words are Degree, Pac-Man, Marvel, and Paint.

