Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 7, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints can help you keep your streak alive. The publisher has revealed the 16 new words for today. Seemingly unrelated to each other, these words belong to four different categories, each with a theme, and you need to group them accordingly using the four chances you get.

This article offers hints that can help you figure out the themes of the categories and solve the puzzle. You can also check out the answers from the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 7, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle hints for today (August 7, 2025):

All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category You can do these things on a PC screen using a certain input device. Green category These words are related to creating holes in things. Blue category A particular shape of a certain body/costume part is common to all these entities. Purple category These are past champions of one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments.

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 7, 2025)

The answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle are discussed below:

All answers for the puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Mouse Actions. The words are Click, Hover, Drag, and Scroll. Green category These words mean Perforate. The words are Bore, Poke, Pierce, and Punch. Blue category The category is called Ones with Pointy Ears. The words are Batman, Elf, Devil, and Vulcan. Purple category These are Wimbledon Winners. The words are Borg, King, Graf, and Sinner.

