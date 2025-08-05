Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 6, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections (August 6, 2025) puzzle hints are aimed at helping you continue your winning streak. Each day, The New York Times challenges players to group 16 seemingly unrelated words into four distinct categories based on different themes. The publisher, however, doesn’t give away the names of these themes. Thus, the hints for today's puzzle should help you unravel the connections.

This article provides four hints aimed at helping you with the names of today's categories, and to make it easier for you to guess the answers.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 6, 2025)

The hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are:

The hints for The New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words relate to things that might fit in the front of a coat or a jacket. Green category These words relate to playful verbal attacks. Blue category These are related to a sport played in a ring. Purple category These are nicknames for a body part that are important when working out, plus the letter "s".

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 6, 2025)

The answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle for today are provided below:

The answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow categories These are to do with an Accessory with a Pointy Fastener. The words are Badge, Button, Brooch, and Pin. Green categories These are synonyms for Tease. The words are Needle, Rag, Bait, and Rib. Blue categories These words are related to Boxing Punches. They are Cross, Jab, Hook, and Uppercut. Purple categories These are Muscle Nicknames plus "S". The words are Shammy, Squad, Spec, and Strap.

