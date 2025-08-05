  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 6, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 05, 2025 19:21 GMT
Today
This article provides hints and answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle for August 6, 2025 (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections (August 6, 2025) puzzle hints are aimed at helping you continue your winning streak. Each day, The New York Times challenges players to group 16 seemingly unrelated words into four distinct categories based on different themes. The publisher, however, doesn’t give away the names of these themes. Thus, the hints for today's puzzle should help you unravel the connections.

This article provides four hints aimed at helping you with the names of today's categories, and to make it easier for you to guess the answers.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 6, 2025)

The hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are:

The hints for The New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words relate to things that might fit in the front of a coat or a jacket.
Green categoryThese words relate to playful verbal attacks.
Blue categoryThese are related to a sport played in a ring.
Purple categoryThese are nicknames for a body part that are important when working out, plus the letter "s".
also-read-trending Trending

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 6, 2025)

The answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle for today are provided below:

The answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoriesThese are to do with an Accessory with a Pointy Fastener. The words are Badge, Button, Brooch, and Pin.
Green categoriesThese are synonyms for Tease. The words are Needle, Rag, Bait, and Rib.
Blue categoriesThese words are related to Boxing Punches. They are Cross, Jab, Hook, and Uppercut.
Purple categoriesThese are Muscle Nicknames plus "S". The words are Shammy, Squad, Spec, and Strap.
Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
