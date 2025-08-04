Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 5, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle (August 5, 2025) features 16 new words. There are four categories connected to four themes — you must categorize the words into them. You get four chances to determine the answers and maintain your winning streak. However, solving the puzzle without knowing the names of the categories can be challenging.

This article provides hints to help you figure out the categories for today, making solving the puzzle easier.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 5, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle hints for today are provided below:

All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow categories These are usually underground. Green category These shapes relate to cooking. Blue category Relates to building Frosty the ____. Purple category These words come before a four-letter word, often used to secure something.

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 5, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle answers for today are given below:

All answers for the NYT Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These refer to subterranean transit. The words are Metro, Tube, Subway, and Underground. Green category This is to make into smaller Pieces while cooking. The words are Slice, Cube, Mince, and Grate. Blue category These are used to decorate a snowman. The words are Carrot, Pipe, Coal, and Scarf. Purple category These words come before ___code. They are Dress, Secret, Zip, and Health.

