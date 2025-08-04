  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 5, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 04, 2025 19:07 GMT
Today
The New York Times Connections hints and answers for August 5, 2025 (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections puzzle (August 5, 2025) features 16 new words. There are four categories connected to four themes — you must categorize the words into them. You get four chances to determine the answers and maintain your winning streak. However, solving the puzzle without knowing the names of the categories can be challenging.

This article provides hints to help you figure out the categories for today, making solving the puzzle easier.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 5, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle hints for today are provided below:

All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoriesThese are usually underground.
Green categoryThese shapes relate to cooking.
Blue categoryRelates to building Frosty the ____.
Purple categoryThese words come before a four-letter word, often used to secure something.
Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 5, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle answers for today are given below:

All answers for the NYT Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese refer to subterranean transit. The words are Metro, Tube, Subway, and Underground.
Green categoryThis is to make into smaller Pieces while cooking. The words are Slice, Cube, Mince, and Grate.
Blue categoryThese are used to decorate a snowman. The words are Carrot, Pipe, Coal, and Scarf.
Purple categoryThese words come before ___code. They are Dress, Secret, Zip, and Health.
