Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 4, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you solve the daily puzzle and save your winning streak. There are 16 words that must be categorized into four groups, each with four words connected by a theme. While you get four chances to solve the puzzle, guessing all four categories and their respective words within that cannot be easy.

This article provides four tips to help you identify the names of today's categories. You can also check the answers from the final section.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 4, 2025)

The hints for today's Connections puzzle are given below:

All words for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category This category is related to bugs. Green category This category is related to plants. Blue category Each of these words is often reduced to an example for the letter it begins with. Purple category These words sound like two-letter acronyms.

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 4, 2025)

The NYT Connections puzzle answers for today have been shared below:

The New York Times Connections word puzzle answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Arthropods. The words are Mite, Aphid, Beetle, and Tick. Green category These are Trees. The words are Beech, Pine, Cedar, and Yew. Blue category The category is called "[Letter (Is) For ___". The words are Apple, Effort, Cookie, and Vendetta. Purple category These are Words That Sound Like Two-Letters. The words are Decay, Geo, Easy, and Ziti.

