Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 3, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times has presented 16 words, challenging the community to categorize them into four different segments, each connected to a different theme. Players get only four chances and zero hints to solve the puzzle.

Therefore, this article brings four hints that can help you save your winning streak. These hints will nudge you towards today's puzzle's answers, so that guessing the four groups gets a bit easier than usual.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 3, 2025)

The hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are:

All words for the NYT Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words mean to reflect or repeat something. Green category These are internationally acclaimed sports. Blue category These words mean a person's obsession with something. Purple category Certain band names may feature animals.

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 3, 2025)

The answers for the NYT Connections puzzle of today are described in the table below:

All answers for the Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean to Emulate. The words are Copy, Mirror, Echo, and Parrot. Green category These are Sports. The words are Golf, Polo, Cricket, and Squash. Blue category These words mean Mania. The words are Buzz, Fever, Craze, and Fad. Purple category These are Single Animal in a Creatively Spelled Band Name. The words are Beetle, Monkey, Bird, and Gorilla.

