Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 2, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle consists of 16 words that players have to arrange into four categories, each connected to a theme. However, since the publisher does not provide any clues and you get only four chances to make the correct guesses, solving the puzzle can be difficult.

Below, we have four hints that can help you solve the puzzle and save your winning streak. You can also find the answers at the end. Read on for more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 2, 2025)

The NYT Connections hints for today (August 2, 2025) are described below:

All words for the NYT Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category This is how you attach one thing to another. Green category These are synonyms of coitus. Blue category Frequent bowling alley visitors know these terms. Purple category Relates to words that can mean two opposite things.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (August 2, 2025)

The answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are discussed below:

All answers for the NYT Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean to Attach with Adhesives. The words are Adhere, Glue, Affix, and Stick. Green category These words are Polite Terms for Sex. The words are Congress, Intimacy, Commerce, and Relations. Blue category These are Bowling Results. The words are Foul, Split, Spare, and Strike. Purple category These are Contronyms (Words that can Mean Opposite Things). The words are Cleave, Oversight, Garnish, and Sanction.

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games.



