Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 11, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times published 16 words for the community to challenge them to categorize those words into four different categories, each connected to a theme. However, solving the puzzle is not that easy since the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories, and you get only four chances to do so.

This article provides four hints that can help you with the names of the categories so that you can narrow down your guesses. Read on to explore more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 11, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle hints for today (August 11, 2025) are discussed below:

The words for the New York Times puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words often relate to being boring or unexciting. Green category These words relate to being left alone. Blue category These words relate to packaging. Purple category These words sit after a four-letter word that is also the name of a popular series.

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 11, 2025)

The New York Times' answers for today are described in the table below:

The answers for the New York Times puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category This category is called Ordinary. The words are Normal, Standard, Plain, and Vanilla. Green category The words are Abandon. The words are Desert, Maroon, Dump, and Strand. Blue category These are Specs on Consumer Packaging. The words are Count, Volume, Measure, and Weight. Purple category These words sit after Dark____. The words are Ages, Horse, Chocolate, and Matter.

