Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 12, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 11, 2025 19:20 GMT
Today
The New York Times hints and answers for today are here (Image via The New York Times)

The New York Times brings 16 words for word puzzle enthusiasts worldwide, challenging them to group these seemingly unrelated words into four categories. Since players only get four chances to solve the puzzle, many try to look for hints to save their winning streak.

This article provides four hints that can help you identify the categories, making it easier to solve the puzzle. Read on for more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 12, 2025)

The New York Times Connections hints for today's puzzle are described below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoryHints
Yellow categoryThese words relate to the first positive two-digit number.
Green categoryThese are places where you might find lanes.
Blue categoryThese are popular places to visit in one of the world's most famous cities.
Purple categoryThese places/objects have hollow parts by design.
Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 12, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle answers for today are described below:

The New York Times Connections answers for today are here (Image via The New York Times)
The New York Times Connections answers for today are here (Image via The New York Times)
CategoryAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Groups of Ten. The words are Bowling Pins, Decade, Commandments, and Fingers.
Green categoryThese are Places with Lanes. The words are Bowling Alley, Supermarket, Highway, and Swimming Pool.
Blue categoryThese are Landmarks in Downtown NYC. The words are Bowling Green, City Hall, Brooklyn Bridge, and Wall Street.
Purple categoryThese are Things with Holes. The words are Golf Course, Bowling Ball, Colander, and Sponge.
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

