Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 12, 2025): All puzzle answers

The New York Times brings 16 words for word puzzle enthusiasts worldwide, challenging them to group these seemingly unrelated words into four categories. Since players only get four chances to solve the puzzle, many try to look for hints to save their winning streak.

This article provides four hints that can help you identify the categories, making it easier to solve the puzzle. Read on for more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 12, 2025)

The New York Times Connections hints for today's puzzle are described below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Category Hints Yellow category These words relate to the first positive two-digit number. Green category These are places where you might find lanes. Blue category These are popular places to visit in one of the world's most famous cities. Purple category These places/objects have hollow parts by design.

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 12, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle answers for today are described below:

The New York Times Connections answers for today are here (Image via The New York Times)

Category Answers Yellow category These are Groups of Ten. The words are Bowling Pins, Decade, Commandments, and Fingers. Green category These are Places with Lanes. The words are Bowling Alley, Supermarket, Highway, and Swimming Pool. Blue category These are Landmarks in Downtown NYC. The words are Bowling Green, City Hall, Brooklyn Bridge, and Wall Street. Purple category These are Things with Holes. The words are Golf Course, Bowling Ball, Colander, and Sponge.

