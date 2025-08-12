Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 13, 2025): All puzzle answers

There are 16 new words in today's NYT Connections puzzle. Although seemingly unrelated, these words can be grouped into four different categories. However, you cannot know the names of these categories until you figure out the answers to today's puzzle. This makes the puzzle interesting and attracts word puzzle enthusiasts worldwide to the website every day.

Ad

Since you get only four chances to solve the puzzle and save your winning streak, this article brings four hints for you to help you figure out the names of the categories. Figuring out the names of the categories can increase your chances of making the correct guesses in those four chances to save your winning streak.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 13, 2025)

The NYT Connections hints for today's puzzle are discussed below:

Ad

Trending

The NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category This is often the way to get someone's attention. Green category These are often the interesting parts of written or spoken pieces. Blue category These are also the names of popular music groups. Purple category These words sit after a four-letter word that we see in the night sky.

Ad

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 13, 2025)

The NYT Connections answers for today's puzzle are provided below:

All the answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Captivate. The words are Charm, Rivet, Entrance, and Thrill. Green category These words mean Excerpt. The words are Clip, Passage, Extract, and Court. Blue category These are Members of a Girl Group. The words are Bangle, Go-Go, Chic, and Supreme. Purple category These words sit after Star___. The words are Board, Gate, Fish, and Struck.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.