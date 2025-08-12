  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 13, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 12, 2025 19:22 GMT
The New York Times hints and answers for today are here (Image via The New York Times)

There are 16 new words in today's NYT Connections puzzle. Although seemingly unrelated, these words can be grouped into four different categories. However, you cannot know the names of these categories until you figure out the answers to today's puzzle. This makes the puzzle interesting and attracts word puzzle enthusiasts worldwide to the website every day.

Since you get only four chances to solve the puzzle and save your winning streak, this article brings four hints for you to help you figure out the names of the categories. Figuring out the names of the categories can increase your chances of making the correct guesses in those four chances to save your winning streak.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 13, 2025)

The NYT Connections hints for today's puzzle are discussed below:

The NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThis is often the way to get someone's attention.
Green categoryThese are often the interesting parts of written or spoken pieces.
Blue categoryThese are also the names of popular music groups.
Purple categoryThese words sit after a four-letter word that we see in the night sky.
Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 13, 2025)

The NYT Connections answers for today's puzzle are provided below:

All the answers for today&#039;s NYT Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Captivate. The words are Charm, Rivet, Entrance, and Thrill.
Green categoryThese words mean Excerpt. The words are Clip, Passage, Extract, and Court.
Blue categoryThese are Members of a Girl Group. The words are Bangle, Go-Go, Chic, and Supreme.
Purple categoryThese words sit after Star___. The words are Board, Gate, Fish, and Struck.
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

