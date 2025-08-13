Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 14, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections has once again brought 16 words that must be categorized into four groups, each with a specific theme. You only get four chances to solve the puzzle, and the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until you can figure out the answers.

This article offers some hints to help you identify the names of the categories. This should make it easier for you to narrow down your guesses. If you're still unsure, we also have the answers in the final segment for you to check out before submitting your guesses.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 14, 2025)

The hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are discussed in the table below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are often slang for the end of a vehicle. Green category These items are used in different sports. Blue category These are parts of wedding attire. Purple category Each of these words has two parts that sound like each other.

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 14, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle answers for today are described below:

All the answers for today's New York Times Connections (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Derriere. The words are Backside, Seat, Caboose, and Tail. Green category These are used to Hit a Ball in a Sport. The words are Bat, Racket, Mallet, and Stick. Blue category These are Components of a Bride's Ensemble. The words are Bouquet, Train, Bustle, and Veil. Purple category These are Rhyming Compound Words. The words are Backpack, Hubbub, Cookbook, and Nitwit.

