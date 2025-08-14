Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 15, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times has presented 16 words, challenging you to group them into four distinct categories, each connected by a theme. You only get four chances to solve the puzzle, which can be challenging.

This article offers four hints that can help you narrow down the names of the categories. We have also provided the answers in the final segment, in case you want to cross-check your guesses before submitting them.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 15, 2025)

The New York Times hints for today are discussed below:

The NYT Connections words for today's puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Category Hints Yellow category These are related to cuts of bird meat. Green category These are related to paying your dues after receiving a service. Blue category These are synonymous with "amazing." Purple category These form the first halves of the names of different nuts.

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 15, 2025)

The New York Times answers for today are listed below:

The New York Tines Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Pultry Cuts. The words are Breast, Thigh, Tender, and Wing. Green category These words mean Handle, as a Bill. The words are Foot, Take Care Of, Settle, and Pay. Blue category These words mean Splendid. The words are Brilliant, Fine, Capital, and Grand. Purple category These are Starts of Culinary Nuts. The words are Cash, Mac, Haze, and Pec.

