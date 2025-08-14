  • home icon
  Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 15, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 15, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 14, 2025 19:17 GMT
Today
The New York Times hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times has presented 16 words, challenging you to group them into four distinct categories, each connected by a theme. You only get four chances to solve the puzzle, which can be challenging.

This article offers four hints that can help you narrow down the names of the categories. We have also provided the answers in the final segment, in case you want to cross-check your guesses before submitting them.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 15, 2025)

The New York Times hints for today are discussed below:

The NYT Connections words for today's puzzle (Image via The New York Times)
The NYT Connections words for today's puzzle (Image via The New York Times)
CategoryHints
Yellow categoryThese are related to cuts of bird meat.
Green categoryThese are related to paying your dues after receiving a service.
Blue categoryThese are synonymous with "amazing."
Purple categoryThese form the first halves of the names of different nuts.
also-read-trending Trending

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 15, 2025)

The New York Times answers for today are listed below:

The New York Tines Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
The New York Tines Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Pultry Cuts. The words are Breast, Thigh, Tender, and Wing.
Green categoryThese words mean Handle, as a Bill. The words are Foot, Take Care Of, Settle, and Pay.
Blue categoryThese words mean Splendid. The words are Brilliant, Fine, Capital, and Grand.
Purple categoryThese are Starts of Culinary Nuts. The words are Cash, Mac, Haze, and Pec.
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Edited by Niladri Roy
