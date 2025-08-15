Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 16, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections article offers four hints to help readers maintain their winning streak. The New York Times has published 16 new and seemingly unrelated words that you must categorize into four different categories. Each of these categories is connected to a theme, but the developer does not reveal their names, making it harder than usual to solve.

This article provides hints that can help you figure out the names of the categories, making it much easier than usual to solve the puzzle and save your winning streak. Read on for more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 16, 2025)

The hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are provided below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words relate to bravery. Green category These words relate to repairing something. Blue category These words relate to defeat. Purple category These words relate to a type of paper.

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 16, 2025)

The New York Times answers for today (August 16, 2025) are given below:

All answers for the NYT Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Intrepidity. The words are Fortitude, Pluck, Grit, and Resort. Green category These words mean Renovation. The words are Construction, Upgrade, Repair, and Work. Blue category These words mean Trounce. The words are Cream, Rout, Crush, and Shellac. Purple category These are Kinds of Soft/Lightweight Paper. The words are Crepe, Tissue, Rolling, and Toilet.

