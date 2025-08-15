  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 16, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 15, 2025 19:39 GMT
Today
The New York Times Connections puzzle is among the toughest word puzzles out there (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections article offers four hints to help readers maintain their winning streak. The New York Times has published 16 new and seemingly unrelated words that you must categorize into four different categories. Each of these categories is connected to a theme, but the developer does not reveal their names, making it harder than usual to solve.

This article provides hints that can help you figure out the names of the categories, making it much easier than usual to solve the puzzle and save your winning streak. Read on for more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 16, 2025)

The hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are provided below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words relate to bravery.
Green categoryThese words relate to repairing something.
Blue categoryThese words relate to defeat.
Purple categoryThese words relate to a type of paper.
Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 16, 2025)

The New York Times answers for today (August 16, 2025) are given below:

All answers for the NYT Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for the NYT Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Intrepidity. The words are Fortitude, Pluck, Grit, and Resort.
Green categoryThese words mean Renovation. The words are Construction, Upgrade, Repair, and Work.
Blue categoryThese words mean Trounce. The words are Cream, Rout, Crush, and Shellac.
Purple categoryThese are Kinds of Soft/Lightweight Paper. The words are Crepe, Tissue, Rolling, and Toilet.
About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
