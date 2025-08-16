  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 17, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 17, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 16, 2025 18:58 GMT
Today
The New York Times Connections puzzle for today is live now (Image via The New York TImes)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. Every day, the publisher releases 16 new, seemingly unrelated words on the website, and players must group them into four categories within four tries. The catch, however, is that you won't know the names of the categories before solving the puzzle.

Ad

Below, we've provided four hints to help you solve the puzzle. You can also find the answers at the end. Read on for more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 17, 2025)

The hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are discussed below:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All words for the NYT Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)
All words for the NYT Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)
WordsHints
Yellow categoryThese are related to distance.
Green categoryAll these things come with a letter.
Blue categoryThese words are instructions/greetings at the entrances and exits.
Purple categoryThese are related to basic rights.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 17, 2025)

The answers for the NYT Connections puzzle for today are discussed below:

The answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)
The answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Conveniently Located. The words are Accessible, Handy, Close, and Nearby.
Green categoryThese words are related to Needs for Sending a Letter. The words are Address, Envelope, Name, and Stamp.
Blue categoryThese are Words on a Door. The words are Exit, Open, Push, and Welcome.
Purple categoryThese are First Amendment Freedoms. The words are Assembly, Petition, Press, and Speech.
Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections puzzles:

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications