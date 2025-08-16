Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 17, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. Every day, the publisher releases 16 new, seemingly unrelated words on the website, and players must group them into four categories within four tries. The catch, however, is that you won't know the names of the categories before solving the puzzle.

Ad

Below, we've provided four hints to help you solve the puzzle. You can also find the answers at the end. Read on for more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 17, 2025)

The hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are discussed below:

All words for the NYT Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Words Hints Yellow category These are related to distance. Green category All these things come with a letter. Blue category These words are instructions/greetings at the entrances and exits. Purple category These are related to basic rights.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 17, 2025)

The answers for the NYT Connections puzzle for today are discussed below:

The answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Conveniently Located. The words are Accessible, Handy, Close, and Nearby. Green category These words are related to Needs for Sending a Letter. The words are Address, Envelope, Name, and Stamp. Blue category These are Words on a Door. The words are Exit, Open, Push, and Welcome. Purple category These are First Amendment Freedoms. The words are Assembly, Petition, Press, and Speech.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections puzzles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.