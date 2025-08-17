Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 18, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The 16 words for today's word puzzle are live, and the community is trying to group them into four different categories. Players only get four chances, and the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until the puzzle is solved, making Connections one of the toughest word games out there.

Ad

This article provides four hints to help you identify the categories and save your winning streak. You can also check out the answers from the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 18, 2025)

The hints for today's NYT Connections puzzle are provided below:

The words for today's New York Times Connections are given below (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category Relates to giving signals. Green category These words relate to getting a chance to do something. Blue category These are perks included with the place you stay at on vacation. Purple category These words sit before a five-letter word that tells time.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 18, 2025)

The answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are provided below:

The New York Times answers for today's puzzle are given below (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Indication. The words are Cue, Prompt, Nod, and Signal. Green category These words mean Opportunity. The words are Break, Opening, Chance, and Shot. Blue category These are Hotel Amenities. The words are Breakfast, Pool, Parking, and Wi-fi. Purple category These are Words Before "Watch". The words are Digital, Stop, Pocket, and Wrist.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.