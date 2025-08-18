Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 19, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections features 16 words, each connected to a category. You only get four chances to figure out the answers and save your winning streak. However, unlike other word puzzles, NYT Connections does not provide any hints, making it more challenging to solve.

This article provides four hints to help you find the names of the categories and solve the puzzle. Read on to learn more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 19, 2025)

The hints for today's Connections puzzle are given below:

All words for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words are related to talkative people. Green category Different types of a popular beverage. Blue category These words sit before a four-letter word, which is generally found in nature. Purple category The first half of these words are related to moving fast.

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 19, 2025)

Today's New York Times Connections puzzle answers are discussed below:

The New York Times Connections puzzle answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean people who are Quite the Talker. The words are Blabbermouth, Prattler, Chatterbox, and Windbag. Green category These are Fortified Wines. The words are Port, Vermouth, Sherry, and Marsala. Blue category These words sit before ____Rock. The words are Classic, Plymouth, Little, and The. Purple category These words are Starting with Ways to Move Quickly. The words are Dartmouth, Flywheel, Dashboard, and Rushmore.

