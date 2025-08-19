Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 20, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (August 20, 2025) can help you continue your winning streak. There are 16 new words currently live on the website, and you have to place those seemingly unrelated words into four categories, each connected by a theme, within four chances. However, this word puzzle can be challenging since you're not given the names of the categories until you figure out the answers.

If you are stumped and worried about wasting your chances trying to guess the answers, this article should help you. It provides four hints to help you determine the names of the categories so that you can narrow down your guesses.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 20, 2025)

The hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are given below:

All the words for the NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category There are only two colors in these things. Green category There is always a pair of these. Blue category These are things that mimic one of two types of the Earth's rotation. Purple category These things have a curve.

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 20, 2025)

The New York Times hints and answers for today's puzzle are listed below:

All answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Black-And-White Things. The words are Domino, Yin-Yang Symbol, Piano Keys, and Zebra. Green category These are Pairs of Rods. The words are Chopsticks, Knitting Needles, Claves, and Ski Poles. Blue category These are Things that Rotate About a Vertical Axis. The words are Barber Pole, Ceiling Fan, Carousel, and Lazy Susan. Purple category These are Rods that Curve on One End. The words are Candy Cane, Crook, Crochet Hook, and Crowbar.

