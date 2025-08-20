  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 21, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 20, 2025 19:52 GMT
Today
The NYT Connections hints and answers for today are given below (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections puzzle's hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle features 16 words that must be grouped into four distinct categories, each with a specific theme. However, the names of these categories remain a secret until you can figure out the answers, and you must solve the puzzle within four tries.

On that note, here are four hints that can help you deduce the names of the categories, so that solving the puzzle can become a bit easier for you. You can also check out the answers from the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 21, 2025)

The NYT Connections hints for today's puzzle are provided in the table below:

The NYT Connections words for the puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese are synonyms for huge mistakes.
Green categoryThese lands usually do not exist in real life.
Blue categoryThese have appendages on top.
Purple categoryThese words sit before a six-letter word that refers to a specific type of drawing we do when we're bored.
Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 21, 2025)

The NYT Connections answers for today's puzzle are given below:

The answers for the puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThe category is called Blunder. The words are Boo-Boo, Gaffe, No-No, and Flub.
Green categoryThese are Lands of the Imagination. The words are Dream, La-La, Fantasy, and Never Never.
Blue categoryThese are Things with Antenna/e. The words are Insect, Satellite Dish, Radio Tower, and Teletubby.
Purple categoryThe category is called ____Doodle. The words are Cheese, Google, Dipsy, and Yankee.
About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Edited by Niladri Roy
