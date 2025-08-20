Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 21, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle's hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle features 16 words that must be grouped into four distinct categories, each with a specific theme. However, the names of these categories remain a secret until you can figure out the answers, and you must solve the puzzle within four tries.

On that note, here are four hints that can help you deduce the names of the categories, so that solving the puzzle can become a bit easier for you. You can also check out the answers from the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 21, 2025)

The NYT Connections hints for today's puzzle are provided in the table below:

The NYT Connections words for the puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are synonyms for huge mistakes. Green category These lands usually do not exist in real life. Blue category These have appendages on top. Purple category These words sit before a six-letter word that refers to a specific type of drawing we do when we're bored.

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 21, 2025)

The NYT Connections answers for today's puzzle are given below:

The answers for the puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category The category is called Blunder. The words are Boo-Boo, Gaffe, No-No, and Flub. Green category These are Lands of the Imagination. The words are Dream, La-La, Fantasy, and Never Never. Blue category These are Things with Antenna/e. The words are Insect, Satellite Dish, Radio Tower, and Teletubby. Purple category The category is called ____Doodle. The words are Cheese, Google, Dipsy, and Yankee.

