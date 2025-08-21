Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 22, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle (August 22, 2025) features 16 seemingly unrelated words that you must group into four categories, each connected to a specific theme. The names of the categories remain a secret until you figure out the answers yourself - you get four chances to do so. This places it among the toughest word puzzles out there.

This article provides four hints that can help you determine the names of the categories and make the right guesses.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 22, 2025)

The NYT Connections hints for today's puzzle are given below:

The NYT Connections words for today's puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are the Presidents of one of the most powerful countries in the world. Green category These are the names of popular actors. Blue category These are related to types of a card game. Purple category These are related to the names of popular movies.

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 22, 2025)

The answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle are provided in the table below:

These are the answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are U.S. Presidents. They are Washington, Grant, Ford, and Adams. Green category These are Actors whose Last Names are also Verbs. They are Tom Cruise, Geoffrey Rush, Christopher Waltz, and Chevy Chase. Blue category These are Kinds of Poker. The words are Draw, Omaha, Strip, and Stud. Purple category These are Proper Nouns after Gerunds in '90s Movie Titles. They are Amy, John Malkovich, Private Ryan, and Las Vegas.

