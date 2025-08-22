Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 23, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle features 16 words, challenging the community to categorize them into four distinct categories. Each category is connected, but you cannot know their names without unraveling the answers, and you must do so within four chances. This makes solving the puzzle even more complex.

Ad

Therefore, this article brings four hints to help players guess the categories.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 23, 2025)

The NYT Connections puzzle hints for today are described below:

The New York Times words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are liquids. Green category These words relate to venues where sports matches or concerts occur. Blue category These words relate to venues. Purple category These are new things.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 23, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle answers for today are:

The answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Liquids you Put Into Cars. The words are Brake Fuel, Coolant, Fuel, and Oil. Green category These are synonyms for Arena. The words are Bowl, Coliseum, Hippodrome, and Stadium. Blue category These words mean Skulduggery. The words are Chicanery, Deceit, Legerdemain, and Subterfuge. Purple category These are Modern Inventions. The words are Crypto, Podcast, Smartwatch, and Vape.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.