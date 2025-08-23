Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 24, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle features 16 new and seemingly unrelated words that must be grouped into four distinct categories, each connected by a common theme. However, players have only four chances to solve the puzzle without any clues and save their streak. Therefore, many often get stumped and require hints to figure out the answers.

This article provides hints that can nudge you towards the names of the categories, making it easier to figure out the answers. Read on to learn more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 24, 2025)

The hints for today's puzzle are described below:

The words for the New York Times puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words relate to storing alcohol. Green category These are associated with damage. Blue category These are types of a reptile. Purple category These words sit before a four-letter word that means to communicate with someone.

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 24, 2025)

The New York Times answers for today's puzzle are:

The answers for today's New York Times Connections (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Wine Vessels. The words are Bottle, Carafe, Decanter, and Glass. Green category These words mean Ripped. The words are Cleft, Rent, Split, and Torn. Blue category These are Kinds of Snakes. The words are Coral, Garter, King, and Rattle. Purple category These words sit after ____Call. The words are Booty, Close, Cold, and Curtain.

