  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 24, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 24, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 23, 2025 18:54 GMT
Today
The New York Times hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections puzzle features 16 new and seemingly unrelated words that must be grouped into four distinct categories, each connected by a common theme. However, players have only four chances to solve the puzzle without any clues and save their streak. Therefore, many often get stumped and require hints to figure out the answers.

Ad

This article provides hints that can nudge you towards the names of the categories, making it easier to figure out the answers. Read on to learn more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 24, 2025)

The hints for today's puzzle are described below:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The words for the New York Times puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)
The words for the New York Times puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words relate to storing alcohol.
Green categoryThese are associated with damage.
Blue categoryThese are types of a reptile.
Purple categoryThese words sit before a four-letter word that means to communicate with someone.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 24, 2025)

The New York Times answers for today's puzzle are:

The answers for today&#039;s New York Times Connections (Image via The New York Times)
The answers for today's New York Times Connections (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Wine Vessels. The words are Bottle, Carafe, Decanter, and Glass.
Green categoryThese words mean Ripped. The words are Cleft, Rent, Split, and Torn.
Blue categoryThese are Kinds of Snakes. The words are Coral, Garter, King, and Rattle.
Purple categoryThese words sit after ____Call. The words are Booty, Close, Cold, and Curtain.
Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections articles:

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications