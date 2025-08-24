Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 25, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The 16 words in today's puzzle, while seemingly unrelated, can be categorized into four distinct groups. You only get four chances to figure out which words fall under which categories.

This article offers four hints that can help you guess the names of the categories. If that doesn't suffice, you can also check out the answers in the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 25, 2025)

The New York Times hints for today's puzzle are described below:

The New York Times Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are ways of referring to a problematic situation. Green category These things aren't big and share the same shape. Blue category Smokers would be familiar with these items. Purple category These words relate to the antonym of "Up."

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 25, 2025)

The answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are described below:

The NYT Connections answers for today's puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categroies Answers Yellow category These words mean Predicament. The words are Fix, Jam, Mess, and Pickle. Green category These are Small Spherical Things. The words are Mothballl, Pea, Pearl, and Pom-Pom. Blue category These are Pipe-Smoking Accessories. The words are Filter, Lighter, Pipe Cleaner, and Tamper. Purple category These are What "Down" might Mean. The words are Feathers, Guzzle, Sad, and Willing.

