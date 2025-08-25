Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 26, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections has 16 new and seemingly unrelated words. These words can be categorized into four distinct groups, but the publisher does not reveal the categories. This makes it harder for the community to deduce the answers using only four chances. However, this is also why word puzzle enthusiasts worldwide flock to the website every day.

This article brings four hints to help readers solve the puzzle at stake. These hints aim to take you closer to the names of the categories, making it easier for the readers to guess the answers.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 26, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle hints for today are described below:

The words for today's puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These things are memorable physical features. Green category These words talk about an annoying person. Blue category These words relate to being annoying. Purple category These words sit before a small wooden chair without a backrest.

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 26, 2025)

The New York Times Connections answers for today's puzzle are discussed in the table below:

Today's Connections answers (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Distinguishing Characteristics. The words are Mole, Scar, Piercing, and Tattoo. Green category These words mean A Real Jerk. The words are Creep, Heel, Rat, and Skunk. Blue category These words mean Pester. The words are Badger, Bug, Harry, and Ride. Purple category These are Words before "Stool." The words are Bar Foot, Step, and Toad.

