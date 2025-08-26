  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 27, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 26, 2025 20:06 GMT
Today
The New York Times Connections hints and answers for today are provided below (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers can help save your winning streak. The New York Times Connections puzzle has arrived with 16 new words that are connected to four different categories. Four words can fit in a category, and you get four chances to group them to save your streak. The catch is that the publisher does not reveal these categories until you unravel the answers.

To that end, this article brings four hints for the readers, aiming to help them save their streak.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 27, 2025)

The hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are provided below:

The words for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)
The words for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThis is how restaurants overcharge for water.
Green categoryThese are things you can see at an ATM.
Blue categoryThese are options in your test papers.
Purple categoryYou can see these things on a table of roulette.
also-read-trending Trending

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 27, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle answers for today:

The answers for today's New York Times puzzle (Image via The New York Times)
The answers for today's New York Times puzzle (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Restaurant Water Options. The words are Bottled, Sparkling, Still, and Tap.
Green categoryThese are ATM Options. The words are Checking, Deposit, Savings, and Withdrawal.
Blue categoryThese are Binary Question Options. The words are False, No, True, and Yes.
Purple categoryThese are Roulette Options. The words are Black, Even, Odd, and Red.
