Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 27, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers can help save your winning streak. The New York Times Connections puzzle has arrived with 16 new words that are connected to four different categories. Four words can fit in a category, and you get four chances to group them to save your streak. The catch is that the publisher does not reveal these categories until you unravel the answers.

To that end, this article brings four hints for the readers, aiming to help them save their streak.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 27, 2025)

The hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are provided below:

The words for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category This is how restaurants overcharge for water. Green category These are things you can see at an ATM. Blue category These are options in your test papers. Purple category You can see these things on a table of roulette.

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 27, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle answers for today:

The answers for today's New York Times puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Restaurant Water Options. The words are Bottled, Sparkling, Still, and Tap. Green category These are ATM Options. The words are Checking, Deposit, Savings, and Withdrawal. Blue category These are Binary Question Options. The words are False, No, True, and Yes. Purple category These are Roulette Options. The words are Black, Even, Odd, and Red.

