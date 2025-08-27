  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 28, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 27, 2025 19:06 GMT
The NYT Connections hints and answers for today are given below (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections puzzle features 16 words that can be grouped into four different categories, each connected by a theme. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of these categories until you can figure out the words that fall in them. Furthermore, you only get four tries to solve the entire puzzle.

This article brings four hints that can help you guess the names of the categories, so that you can solve the puzzle and save your winning streak. You can also check out the actual answers from the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 28, 2025)

The New York Times Connections hints for today's puzzle are described in the table below:

The words for the New York Times today are here (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryYou can get caught up in these things.
Green categoryThese are used to make the favorite non-alcoholic beverage of the British people.
Blue categoryThese things are tough to break.
Purple categoryThe endings of these words can also be found on a common PC input device.
Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 28, 2025)

The NYT Connections puzzle answers for today are:

These are answers for today&#039;s puzzle (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Places to get Trapped. The words are Web, Tangle, Snare, and Net.
Green categoryThese are Used for Tea. The words are Cup, Kettle, Teabag, and Water.
Blue categoryThese words are Associated with Hardness. The words are Diamond, Nails, Rock, and Steel.
Purple categoryThese words are Ending with Keyboard Keys. The words are Cantab, Cyberspace, Icecaps, and Makeshift.
