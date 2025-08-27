Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 28, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle features 16 words that can be grouped into four different categories, each connected by a theme. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of these categories until you can figure out the words that fall in them. Furthermore, you only get four tries to solve the entire puzzle.

Ad

This article brings four hints that can help you guess the names of the categories, so that you can solve the puzzle and save your winning streak. You can also check out the actual answers from the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 28, 2025)

The New York Times Connections hints for today's puzzle are described in the table below:

The words for the New York Times today are here (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category You can get caught up in these things. Green category These are used to make the favorite non-alcoholic beverage of the British people. Blue category These things are tough to break. Purple category The endings of these words can also be found on a common PC input device.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 28, 2025)

The NYT Connections puzzle answers for today are:

These are answers for today's puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Places to get Trapped. The words are Web, Tangle, Snare, and Net. Green category These are Used for Tea. The words are Cup, Kettle, Teabag, and Water. Blue category These words are Associated with Hardness. The words are Diamond, Nails, Rock, and Steel. Purple category These words are Ending with Keyboard Keys. The words are Cantab, Cyberspace, Icecaps, and Makeshift.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.