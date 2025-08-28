Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 29, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. This daily word game presents 16 words that must be grouped into four distinct categories, each with a theme. You only get four chances to solve the puzzle without knowing the names of the categories.

This article provides four hints to help you identify the themes of the categories and the words that might fit them. You can also check out the answers from the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 29, 2025)

The hints for today's Connections puzzle are described in the table below:

The words for the NYT Connections puzzle today are here (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words mean celebrities. Green category These words relate to things getting larger. Blue category You can refuel your car at these places. Purple category These words sit before a five-letter word that means division/divided.

Answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (August 29, 2025)

The NYT Connections hints and answers for today are described below:

The answers for the Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category The category is called "Famous Person." The words are Figure, Star, Personality, and Name. Green category These words mean "Increase." The words are Balloon, Mushroom, Mount, and Wax. Blue category These are "Places that Sell Gas." The words are 7-Eleven, Chevron, Gulf, and Shell. Purple category The category is "___Split." The words are 7-10, Banana, Lickety, and Stock.

