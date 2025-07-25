Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 26, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times Connections puzzle features 16 words that you must categorize into four different sets, each connected to a theme. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of the themes, increasing the puzzle's difficulty.

Ad

Since you only get four chances to figure out the answers, this article offers four hints that can help you crack today's puzzle. You can also find the answer further below.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 26, 2025)

All NYT Connections hints for today are discussed below:

All words for today's New York Times Connection puzzle (Image via the New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category KFC's recipe. Green category These are shades of a common color. Blue category These are often associated with travelling. Purple category These are the beginnings of the names of some popular cities.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 26, 2025)

Check out the answers for today's Connections puzzle below:

The New York Times Connections puzzle answers for today (Image via the New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Herbs and Spices. The words are Anise, Sage, Mace, and Dill. Green category These are Shades of Green. The words are Bottle, Kelly, Hunter, and Pea. Blue category These are connected to Travel on Foot. The words are Trek, Hike, Tramp, and March. Purple category These are Starts of European Capitals. The words are Cope, Sara, Wars, and Luxe.

Ad

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.