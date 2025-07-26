Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 27, 2025): All puzzle answers

The NYT Connections puzzle for today has arrived with 16 words, challenging the community to unravel the four categories, where these words will fit. However, the categories for today's puzzle will only be revealed after figuring out the answers. Furthermore, you only get four chances to save your winning streak, which makes solving the puzzle harder than usual.

Ad

This article provides certain hints to help the community determine the names of the categories.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 27, 2025)

The NYT Connections hints for today are explained below:

All New York Times Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These phrases are used to describe tasks that are easy or simple. Green category These are related to outdoor gatherings. Blue category These words sit before a six-letter word where we go to learn. Purple category These words are usually associated with magicians and pranksters.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 27, 2025)

The NYT Connections answers for today are provided below:

All New York Times Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These phrases mean "Nothing to it!" The words are Child's Play, No Sweat, Easy, and Piece of Cake. Green category These are Outdoor Events. The words are Block Party, Picnic, Festival, and Tailgate. Blue category These are Words Before "School." The words are Elementary, Grammar, Grade, and Primary. Purple category These words are Associated with Tricks. The words are Con Game, Hearts, Halloween, and Magic Show.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.