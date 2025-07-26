  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 27, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 26, 2025 19:05 GMT
Today
All the NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

The NYT Connections puzzle for today has arrived with 16 words, challenging the community to unravel the four categories, where these words will fit. However, the categories for today's puzzle will only be revealed after figuring out the answers. Furthermore, you only get four chances to save your winning streak, which makes solving the puzzle harder than usual.

This article provides certain hints to help the community determine the names of the categories.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 27, 2025)

The NYT Connections hints for today are explained below:

All New York Times Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese phrases are used to describe tasks that are easy or simple.
Green categoryThese are related to outdoor gatherings.
Blue categoryThese words sit before a six-letter word where we go to learn.
Purple categoryThese words are usually associated with magicians and pranksters.
Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 27, 2025)

The NYT Connections answers for today are provided below:

All New York Times Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese phrases mean "Nothing to it!" The words are Child's Play, No Sweat, Easy, and Piece of Cake.
Green categoryThese are Outdoor Events. The words are Block Party, Picnic, Festival, and Tailgate.
Blue categoryThese are Words Before "School." The words are Elementary, Grammar, Grade, and Primary.
Purple categoryThese words are Associated with Tricks. The words are Con Game, Hearts, Halloween, and Magic Show.
Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
