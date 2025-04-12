Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Get your mind out of the gutter" - Saturday, April 12, 2025

Strands is a daily game available on the New York Times website, with a grid of letters and themes for players to rack their brains. Although the game provides the puzzle's theme and some hints, it can be tricky to find all the answers.

Ad

If you are struggling with today's NYT Strands, you have stumbled upon the right place. We'll help you solve today's spangram and find all the words.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Before we show the hints and the answers, let's check the given theme for today.

Today's (April 12, 2025) theme is:

GET YOUR MIND OUT OF THE GUTTER

Ad

Trending

The theme may not be obvious at first, so here’s a quick breakdown to point you in the right direction:

The theme revolves around concepts and conditions associated with being dirty or unclean. This includes substances that can make surfaces unpleasant, disheveled appearances, and environmental factors that contribute to a lack of purity. Overall, it highlights various states of neglect or excessive dirtiness.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

Still confused about the words? Here are some hints to help you:

Ad

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 7 words in the puzzle, including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "F" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "G" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "M" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "P" and has 8 letters.

and has 8 letters. Starts with "S" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "U" and has 7 letters.

Today's spangram begins with "D".

Ad

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about the starting positions for all words except the spangram:

1 word starts from the top row

1 word starts from the bottom row

4 words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

One great feature of Strands is the in-game hints. If you’d like to use them, look for these words on the board:

Ad

PRINK

PURL

GLIT

RUIN

WORD

NIDS

You’ll find the answers for today's Strands below. Pause here if you’re not ready to see them.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

First, let's reveal today's Strands spangram:

DIRTYWORDS

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If the spangram didn't help you get the answers, then you can find today's answers below:

FILTHY

GRIMY

MUDDY

POLLUTED

STAINED

UNKEMPT

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (11 April 2025)

Are you still tackling yesterday’s Strands (Friday, 11 April 2025)? Or reading this from another timezone? Don’t fret—we have the answers you need!

Ad

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

BUZZING IN

Yesterday's Spangram was:

GAMESHOWS

Yesterday's Strands Answers were:

CATCHPHRASE

JEOPARDY

LINGO

PASSWORD

PYRAMID

That wraps up today's Strands answers, hints, and spangram. If you love playing word games, we have answers and solvers to most NYT games. Check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suryadeepto Sengupta Suryadeepto Sengupta is a Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda by profession, and a software engineer by education.

With a passion for video games from a young age, he prefers single-player titles with amazing stories and a rich world. From the business model of indie devs and AAA studios to the in-depth lore behind a game or the sheer brilliance of the gameplay design, Suryadeepto is always up for an extended discussion in and around the great video game industry. Know More