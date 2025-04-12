Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Get your mind out of the gutter" - Saturday, April 12, 2025

- Today's Strands Theme
Strands is a daily game available on the New York Times website, with a grid of letters and themes for players to rack their brains. Although the game provides the puzzle's theme and some hints, it can be tricky to find all the answers.
If you are struggling with today's NYT Strands, you have stumbled upon the right place. We'll help you solve today's spangram and find all the words.
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.
Today's Strands Theme
Before we show the hints and the answers, let's check the given theme for today.
Today's (April 12, 2025) theme is:
GET YOUR MIND OUT OF THE GUTTER
The theme may not be obvious at first, so here’s a quick breakdown to point you in the right direction:
- The theme revolves around concepts and conditions associated with being dirty or unclean. This includes substances that can make surfaces unpleasant, disheveled appearances, and environmental factors that contribute to a lack of purity. Overall, it highlights various states of neglect or excessive dirtiness.
Today's NYT Strands Hints
Still confused about the words? Here are some hints to help you:
Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?
There are 7 words in the puzzle, including the spangram.
Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:
- Starts with "F" and has 6 letters.
- Starts with "G" and has 5 letters.
- Starts with "M" and has 5 letters.
- Starts with "P" and has 8 letters.
- Starts with "S" and has 7 letters.
- Starts with "U" and has 7 letters.
Today's spangram begins with "D".
Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?
Here are some clues about the starting positions for all words except the spangram:
- 1 word starts from the top row
- 1 word starts from the bottom row
- 4 words start from the middle of the grid
Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
One great feature of Strands is the in-game hints. If you’d like to use them, look for these words on the board:
- PRINK
- PURL
- GLIT
- RUIN
- WORD
- NIDS
You’ll find the answers for today's Strands below. Pause here if you’re not ready to see them.
Today's NYT Strands Spangram
First, let's reveal today's Strands spangram:
DIRTYWORDS
Today's NYT Strands Answers
If the spangram didn't help you get the answers, then you can find today's answers below:
- FILTHY
- GRIMY
- MUDDY
- POLLUTED
- STAINED
- UNKEMPT
Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (11 April 2025)
Are you still tackling yesterday’s Strands (Friday, 11 April 2025)? Or reading this from another timezone? Don’t fret—we have the answers you need!
Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.
Yesterday's Strands theme was:
BUZZING IN
Yesterday's Spangram was:
GAMESHOWS
Yesterday's Strands Answers were:
- CATCHPHRASE
- JEOPARDY
- LINGO
- PASSWORD
- PYRAMID
That wraps up today's Strands answers, hints, and spangram. If you love playing word games, we have answers and solvers to most NYT games. Check out: