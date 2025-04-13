Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Orange door hinge" - Sunday, April 13, 2025

Strands Answers (April 13, 2025): Whether you need a clue or the full answer, we’ve got today’s Strands answers in this article.

Ad

If you’re a fan of word puzzles, Strands may be your next favorite NYT game. This daily puzzle tests players to locate themed words in a 6x8 grid. The challenge can range from simple to complex, especially on harder days when the hints feel elusive.

If today’s theme has you stumped, don’t worry—you’re in the right place. We’ll guide you to today’s spangram and make solving the puzzle a breeze.

Ad

Trending

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Let’s take a moment to see what theme has been provided for today’s challenge.

Today's theme is: ORANGE DOOR HINGE

The theme might be tricky to grasp, so here’s a simple breakdown to make it easier:

Today's theme refers to an imaginative concept that suggests a combination of physical elevation and a friendly greeting. It evokes images of travel, exploration, and communication, while hinting at the importance of connection. The elements come together to create a whimsical but meaningful experience.

Ad

Today's NYT Strands Hints

If you’re still stuck, don’t worry—here are some hints to help you along:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 8 words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "F" and has 4 letters.

and has 4 letters. Starts with "H" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "H" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "P" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "P" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "Q" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "S" and has 6 letters.

Ad

And today's spangram starts with "C".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

0 word starts from the bottom row

1 word starts from the right edge of the grid

5 words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

If you’re still stuck, don’t worry—here are some hints to help you along:

Ad

TELOI

PRAD

LATHER

RELIEF

HADE

LOADER

The answers are right below, so stop here if you’d rather keep guessing.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Drumroll, please! It’s time to reveal today’s Strands spangram:

COLORRHYMES

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If you’re still looking for answers after the spangram, you can find them right here:

FLEW

HEIGHT

HELLO

PILOT

PLAQUE

QUEEN

SPREAD

Ad

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (12 April 2025)

Trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Saturday, 12 April 2025)? Or maybe you’re in a different time zone? Don’t stress; we have the answers you’re after!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

GET YOUR MIND OUT OF THE GUTTER

Yesterday's Spangram was:

DIRTYWORDS

Yesterday's Strands Answers were:

FILTHY

GRIMY

MUDDY

POLLUTED

STAINED

UNKEMPT

If you need help in playing New York Times' world-famous Wordle, try out our Wordle Solver . In addition to this, we also have other tools to help you stay ahead with NYT games like this Spelling Bee Solver and Connections Helper .

If you're a fan of crosswords, we also have the answers to today's NYT Mini Crossword along with puzzles from other publications.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suryadeepto Sengupta Suryadeepto Sengupta is a Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda by profession, and a software engineer by education.

With a passion for video games from a young age, he prefers single-player titles with amazing stories and a rich world. From the business model of indie devs and AAA studios to the in-depth lore behind a game or the sheer brilliance of the gameplay design, Suryadeepto is always up for an extended discussion in and around the great video game industry. Know More