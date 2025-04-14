Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "April showers ..." - Monday, April 14, 2025

- Today's Strands Theme
- Today's NYT Strands Hints
- Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
- Today's NYT Strands Spangram
- Today's NYT Strands Answers
- Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (13 April 2025)
Strands Answers and Hints (April 14, 2025): Looking for today's Strands answers? You will find some helpful tips and the official solutions here.
Strands offers a fresh challenge in the New York Times' lineup of daily games, inviting players to uncover hidden words within a 6x8 letter grid. Each day brings a unique theme and grid, making it a great test of vocabulary and pattern recognition.
Stuck on the spangram or today’s theme? We’ve got all the hints and clues you need to solve today’s Strands puzzle with confidence.
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's answers for Strands.
Today's Strands Theme
To begin, let’s see what theme has been shared for today’s puzzle on the site.
Today's theme is:
APRIL SHOWERS ...
Is it very vague? I'll explain the theme a bit more so you know what to look for:
- The theme refers to a common saying that highlights the connection between wet, spring weather and the blooming of various colorful, fragrant plants. These plants often symbolize renewal and the return of life after winter, bringing joy and beauty to gardens and landscapes. They are typically perennial flowers that signal the season's arrival.
Today's NYT Strands Hints
Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:
Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?
There are seven words including the spangram.
Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:
- Starts with "C" and has six letters.
- Starts with "D" and has eight letters.
- Starts with "H" and has eight letters.
- Starts with "I" and has four letters.
- Starts with "L" and has four letters.
- Starts with "T" and has five letters.
And today's spangram starts with "S".
Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?
Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:
- One word starts from the top row
- One words start from the bottom row
- One word starts from the left edge of the grid
- Three words start from the right edge of the grid
- One word starts from the middle of the grid
Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:
- RANIS
- PLOWERS
- IONS
- NILLS
- LIPO
- SYLIS
In the next section, you'll see today's Strands answers. Hold up if you’d like to keep puzzling.
Today's NYT Strands Spangram
Now for the exciting part! Here’s today’s Strands spangram:
SPRINGFLOWERS
Today's NYT Strands Answers
Here are the rest of today's Strands answers to help you complete the game:
- CROCUS
- DAFFODIL
- HYACINTH
- IRIS
- LILY
- TULIP
Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (April 13, 2025)
Still attempting to crack yesterday’s Strands (Sunday, April 13, 2025)? Or checking in from a different timezone? No worries — we’ve got you covered with the answers.
Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.
Yesterday's Strands theme was:
ORANGE DOOR HINGE
Yesterday's spangram was:
COLORRHYMES
Yesterday's Strands answers were:
- FLEW
- HEIGHT
- HELLO
- PILOT
- PLAQUE
- QUEEN
- SPREAD
