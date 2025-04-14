Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "April showers ..." - Monday, April 14, 2025

Strands Answers and Hints (April 14, 2025): Looking for today's Strands answers? You will find some helpful tips and the official solutions here.

Strands offers a fresh challenge in the New York Times' lineup of daily games, inviting players to uncover hidden words within a 6x8 letter grid. Each day brings a unique theme and grid, making it a great test of vocabulary and pattern recognition.

Stuck on the spangram or today’s theme? We’ve got all the hints and clues you need to solve today’s Strands puzzle with confidence.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's answers for Strands.

Today's Strands Theme

To begin, let’s see what theme has been shared for today’s puzzle on the site.

Today's theme is:

APRIL SHOWERS ...

Is it very vague? I'll explain the theme a bit more so you know what to look for:

The theme refers to a common saying that highlights the connection between wet, spring weather and the blooming of various colorful, fragrant plants. These plants often symbolize renewal and the return of life after winter, bringing joy and beauty to gardens and landscapes. They are typically perennial flowers that signal the season's arrival.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are seven words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "C" and has six letters.

and has six letters. Starts with "D" and has eight letters.

and has eight letters. Starts with "H" and has eight letters.

and has eight letters. Starts with "I" and has four letters.

and has four letters. Starts with "L" and has four letters.

and has four letters. Starts with "T" and has five letters.

And today's spangram starts with "S".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

One word starts from the top row

One words start from the bottom row

One word starts from the left edge of the grid

Three words start from the right edge of the grid

One word starts from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:

RANIS

PLOWERS

IONS

NILLS

LIPO

SYLIS

In the next section, you'll see today's Strands answers. Hold up if you’d like to keep puzzling.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Now for the exciting part! Here’s today’s Strands spangram:

SPRINGFLOWERS

Today's NYT Strands Answers

Here are the rest of today's Strands answers to help you complete the game:

CROCUS

DAFFODIL

HYACINTH

IRIS

LILY

TULIP

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (April 13, 2025)

Still attempting to crack yesterday’s Strands (Sunday, April 13, 2025)? Or checking in from a different timezone? No worries — we’ve got you covered with the answers.

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

ORANGE DOOR HINGE

Yesterday's spangram was:

COLORRHYMES

Yesterday's Strands answers were:

FLEW

HEIGHT

HELLO

PILOT

PLAQUE

QUEEN

SPREAD

This wraps up our coverage of today’s Strands answers, hints, and spangram. If you enjoy word games, we offer answers and solvers for many other NYT games. Check out:

