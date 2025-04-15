Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Draft picks" - Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Strands Answers (April 15, 2025): In this article, you will find the Strands answers and hints for April 15, 2025.

If you are looking for something other than Wordle and Connections, then Strands is another NYT game you can try out. It is a word puzzle game where the players should guess multiple words from a 6x8 grid. While it is a wonderful game to show off your knowledge about words, Strands can get challenging at times.

If you are struggling with today's theme, this article will help you find today's spangram and solve the puzzle with ease.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

First, let's look at today's theme shared on the website.

Today's theme is:

DRAFT PICKS

The theme can sometimes be a bit unclear, so we'll break it down to make it easier for you:

Today's theme revolves around various styles of a popular beverage that can be fermented, often enjoyed in social settings, and varies widely in flavor, color, and alcohol content. These styles can also represent distinct methods of production or ingredients, appealing to diverse palates and preferences.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

Here are some hints that can help you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 8 words, including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "B" and has 4 letters.

and has 4 letters. Starts with "L" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "N" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "P" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "P" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "S" and has 4 letters.

and has 4 letters. Starts with "S" and has 5 letters.

And today's spangram starts with "M".

Strands hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions for all words except the spangram:

1 word starts from the top row.

1 word starts from the bottom row.

1 word starts from the left edge of the grid.

1 word starts from the right edge of the grid.

4 words start from the middle of the grid.

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

If you want to hit that Hint button on the Strands game, here are some words to help you out:

OSCINE

SLIPOUT

TRUGOS

PROWEST

URAO

ROWEL

The answers are right below.

Do not scroll any further if you don't want to see them.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Now, the moment you've been waiting for.

Today's Strands Spangram is:

MICROBREWERY

Today's NYT Strands Answers

The answers for today's Strands are right here:

BOCK

LAGER

NITRO

PILSNER

PORTER

SOUR

STOUT

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (14 April 2025)

Still trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Monday, 14 April 2025)? Or are you reading from a different timezone? Don’t worry, we have the answers you need!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

APRIL SHOWERS ...

Yesterday's Spangram was:

SPRINGFLOWERS

Yesterday's Strands Answers were:

CROCUS

DAFFODIL

HYACINTH

IRIS

LILY

TULIP

With that, we’ve covered today’s Strands answers, hints, and spangram. If you’re passionate about word games, we have answers and solvers for nearly all NYT games. If you're struggling with Wordle, our Wordle Solver is here to help! We also offer resources like the Spelling Bee Solver and Connections Helper for other NYT games.

If crosswords are your thing, don’t forget to check out our answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword and puzzles from other publications.

