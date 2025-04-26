Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Face time" - Saturday, April 26, 2025

Strands Answers (April 26, 2025): Whether you need a clue or the entire answer, we’ve got everything related to today’s Strands answers in this article.

If you’re a fan of word puzzles, Strands may be your next favorite NYT game. This daily puzzle tasks players with locating themed words in a 6x8 grid. The challenge can range from simple to complex, especially on harder days when the hints feel elusive.

If today’s theme has you stumped, don’t worry — you’re in the right place. We’ll help you with today’s spangram and make solving the puzzle a breeze.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Let’s see what theme has been provided for today’s challenge.

Today's theme is:

FACE TIME

The theme might be tricky to grasp, so here’s a simple breakdown to make it easier:

Today's theme revolves around various products and techniques used in the art of enhancing one's appearance, particularly on the facial canvas. These essentials help in creating a smooth base, correcting imperfections, and adding color, ensuring a polished, flawless look for any occasion.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

If you’re still stuck, don’t worry — here are some hints to help you along:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 6 words including the spangram.

Here are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "B" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "C" and has 9 letters.

and has 9 letters. Starts with "F" and has 10 letters.

and has 10 letters. Starts with "P" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "P" and has 6 letters.

Today's spangram starts with "M".

Strands Hint 2: Where are the words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions, for all words except the spangram:

5 words start from the middle of the grid.

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

If you’re still finding it difficult, don’t worry — here are some hints to help you along:

MARD

DOWP

FOUNDATIONER

ACAI

TEEL

RUER

The answers are right below, so stop here if you’d rather keep guessing.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Drumroll, please! It’s time to reveal today’s Strands spangram:

MAKEUPEXAM

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If you’re still looking for answers after the spangram, you can find them right here:

BRONZER

CONCEALER

FOUNDATION

POWDER

PRIMER

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (25 April 2025)

Trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Friday, 25 April 2025), or maybe you’re in a different time zone? Don’t stress, we have the answers you’re after.

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

IT'S IN THE STARS

Yesterday's Spangram was:

CONSTELLATIONS

Yesterday's Strands Answers were:

CENTAUR

CROSS

DIPPER

HUNTER

MAIDEN

SWAN

