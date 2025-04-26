Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Face time" - Saturday, April 26, 2025

- Today's Strands Theme
- Today's NYT Strands Hints
- Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
- Today's NYT Strands Spangram
- Today's NYT Strands Answers
- Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (25 April 2025)
Strands Answers (April 26, 2025): Whether you need a clue or the entire answer, we’ve got everything related to today’s Strands answers in this article.
If you’re a fan of word puzzles, Strands may be your next favorite NYT game. This daily puzzle tasks players with locating themed words in a 6x8 grid. The challenge can range from simple to complex, especially on harder days when the hints feel elusive.
If today’s theme has you stumped, don’t worry — you’re in the right place. We’ll help you with today’s spangram and make solving the puzzle a breeze.
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.
Today's Strands Theme
Let’s see what theme has been provided for today’s challenge.
Today's theme is:
FACE TIME
The theme might be tricky to grasp, so here’s a simple breakdown to make it easier:
- Today's theme revolves around various products and techniques used in the art of enhancing one's appearance, particularly on the facial canvas. These essentials help in creating a smooth base, correcting imperfections, and adding color, ensuring a polished, flawless look for any occasion.
Today's NYT Strands Hints
If you’re still stuck, don’t worry — here are some hints to help you along:
Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?
There are 6 words including the spangram.
Here are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:
- Starts with "B" and has 7 letters.
- Starts with "C" and has 9 letters.
- Starts with "F" and has 10 letters.
- Starts with "P" and has 6 letters.
- Starts with "P" and has 6 letters.
Today's spangram starts with "M".
Strands Hint 2: Where are the words located on today's strands grid?
Here are some clues about their starting positions, for all words except the spangram:
- 5 words start from the middle of the grid.
Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
If you’re still finding it difficult, don’t worry — here are some hints to help you along:
- MARD
- DOWP
- FOUNDATIONER
- ACAI
- TEEL
- RUER
The answers are right below, so stop here if you’d rather keep guessing.
Today's NYT Strands Spangram
Drumroll, please! It’s time to reveal today’s Strands spangram:
MAKEUPEXAM
Today's NYT Strands Answers
If you’re still looking for answers after the spangram, you can find them right here:
- BRONZER
- CONCEALER
- FOUNDATION
- POWDER
- PRIMER
Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (25 April 2025)
Trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Friday, 25 April 2025), or maybe you’re in a different time zone? Don’t stress, we have the answers you’re after.
Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.
Yesterday's Strands theme was:
IT'S IN THE STARS
Yesterday's Spangram was:
CONSTELLATIONS
Yesterday's Strands Answers were:
- CENTAUR
- CROSS
- DIPPER
- HUNTER
- MAIDEN
- SWAN
