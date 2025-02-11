Today's Strands Hints and Clues for ""Attention all shoppers"" - Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Strands Answers (February 11, 2025): Whether you need a clue or the full answer, we’ve got today’s Strands answers in this article.

If you’re a fan of word puzzles, Strands may be your next favorite NYT game. This daily puzzle tests players to locate themed words in a 6x8 grid. The challenge can range from simple to complex, especially on harder days when the hints feel elusive.

If today’s theme has you stumped, don’t worry—you’re in the right place. We’ll guide you to today’s spangram and make solving the puzzle a breeze.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Let’s take a moment to see what theme has been provided for today’s challenge.

Today's theme is: "ATTENTION ALL SHOPPERS"

The theme might be tricky to grasp, so here’s a simple breakdown to make it easier:

Today’s theme revolves around various departments found in a common retail setting where consumers can browse and purchase a variety of items aimed at enhancing daily life. From personal care products to household essentials, each area offers a distinct category catering to different needs of shoppers.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

If you’re still stuck, don’t worry—here are some hints to help you along:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 8 words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "B" and has 4 letters.

and has 4 letters. Starts with "B" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "E" and has 11 letters.

and has 11 letters. Starts with "G" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "H" and has 4 letters.

and has 4 letters. Starts with "K" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "T" and has 4 letters.

And today's spangram starts with "B".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

1 word starts from the top row

2 words start from the right edge of the grid

4 words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

If you’re still stuck, don’t worry—here are some hints to help you along:

CTENE

MUTE

ETUI

GITE

STICKS

HONED

The answers are right below, so stop here if you’d rather keep guessing.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Drumroll, please! It’s time to reveal today’s Strands spangram:

BIGBOX

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If you’re still looking for answers after the spangram, you can find them right here:

BATH

BEAUTY

ELECTRONICS

GARDEN

HOME

KITCHEN

TOYS

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (10 February 2025)

Trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Monday, 10 February 2025)? Or maybe you’re in a different time zone? Don’t stress; we have the answers you’re after!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

THE MUNCHIES

Yesterday's Spangram was:

SNACKTIME

Yesterday's Strands Answers were:

CANDY

CHEESE

CHIPS

FRUIT

GRANOLA

NUTS

POPCORN

If you need help in playing New York Times' world-famous Wordle, try out our Wordle Solver . In addition to this, we also have other tools to help you stay ahead with NYT games like this Spelling Bee Solver and Connections Helper .

If you're a fan of crosswords, we also have the answers to today's NYT Mini Crossword along with puzzles from other publications.

