Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Ice packs" - Saturday, February 15, 2025

Strands Answers (February 15, 2025): Whether you need a clue or the full answer, we’ve got today’s Strands answers in this article.

If you’re a fan of word puzzles, Strands may be your next favorite NYT game. This daily puzzle tests players to locate themed words in a 6x8 grid. The challenge can range from simple to complex, especially on harder days when the hints feel elusive.

If today’s theme has you stumped, don’t worry—you’re in the right place. We’ll guide you to today’s spangram and make solving the puzzle a breeze.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Let’s take a moment to see what theme has been provided for today’s challenge.

Today's theme is: ICE PACKS

The theme might be tricky to grasp, so here’s a simple breakdown to make it easier:

The theme revolves around teams or entities associated with a popular winter sport often played on ice. These groups are known for their speed, agility, and competitive spirit, frequently showcasing fierce rivalries and exciting playoff battles. Their names often evoke natural elements and imagery from the chilly environment of their sport.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

If you’re still stuck, don’t worry—here are some hints to help you along:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 7 words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "A" and has 9 letters.

and has 9 letters. Starts with "D" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "J" and has 4 letters.

and has 4 letters. Starts with "L" and has 9 letters.

and has 9 letters. Starts with "S" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "W" and has 4 letters.

And today's spangram starts with "H".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

3 words start from the top row

3 word starts from the bottom row

2 words start from the right edge of the grid

2 words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

If you’re still stuck, don’t worry—here are some hints to help you along:

LAMES

VALES

LIAR

CNIDAE

ALANYLS

LAWING

The answers are right below, so stop here if you’d rather keep guessing.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Drumroll, please! It’s time to reveal today’s Strands spangram:

HOCKEYTEAM

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If you’re still looking for answers after the spangram, you can find them right here:

AVALANCHE

DEVILS

JETS

LIGHTNING

SHARKS

WILD

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (14 February 2025)

Trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Friday, 14 February 2025)? Or maybe you’re in a different time zone? Don’t stress; we have the answers you’re after!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

WILL YOU BE MY VALENTINE?

Yesterday's Spangram was:

ENDEARMENT

Yesterday's Strands Answers were:

ANGEL

DARLING

HONEY

LOVEBUG

POOKIE

SNOOKUMS

If you need help in playing New York Times' world-famous Wordle, try out our Wordle Solver . In addition to this, we also have other tools to help you stay ahead with NYT games like this Spelling Bee Solver and Connections Helper .

If you're a fan of crosswords, we also have the answers to today's NYT Mini Crossword along with puzzles from other publications.

