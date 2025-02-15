Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Ice packs" - Saturday, February 15, 2025

- Today's Strands Theme
Strands Answers (February 15, 2025): Whether you need a clue or the full answer, we’ve got today’s Strands answers in this article.
If you’re a fan of word puzzles, Strands may be your next favorite NYT game. This daily puzzle tests players to locate themed words in a 6x8 grid. The challenge can range from simple to complex, especially on harder days when the hints feel elusive.
If today’s theme has you stumped, don’t worry—you’re in the right place. We’ll guide you to today’s spangram and make solving the puzzle a breeze.
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.
Today's Strands Theme
Let’s take a moment to see what theme has been provided for today’s challenge.
Today's theme is: ICE PACKS
The theme might be tricky to grasp, so here’s a simple breakdown to make it easier:
- The theme revolves around teams or entities associated with a popular winter sport often played on ice. These groups are known for their speed, agility, and competitive spirit, frequently showcasing fierce rivalries and exciting playoff battles. Their names often evoke natural elements and imagery from the chilly environment of their sport.
Today's NYT Strands Hints
If you’re still stuck, don’t worry—here are some hints to help you along:
Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?
There are 7 words including the spangram.
Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:
- Starts with "A" and has 9 letters.
- Starts with "D" and has 6 letters.
- Starts with "J" and has 4 letters.
- Starts with "L" and has 9 letters.
- Starts with "S" and has 6 letters.
- Starts with "W" and has 4 letters.
And today's spangram starts with "H".
Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?
Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:
- 3 words start from the top row
- 3 word starts from the bottom row
- 2 words start from the right edge of the grid
- 2 words start from the middle of the grid
Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
If you’re still stuck, don’t worry—here are some hints to help you along:
- LAMES
- VALES
- LIAR
- CNIDAE
- ALANYLS
- LAWING
The answers are right below, so stop here if you’d rather keep guessing.
Today's NYT Strands Spangram
Drumroll, please! It’s time to reveal today’s Strands spangram:
HOCKEYTEAM
Today's NYT Strands Answers
If you’re still looking for answers after the spangram, you can find them right here:
- AVALANCHE
- DEVILS
- JETS
- LIGHTNING
- SHARKS
- WILD
Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (14 February 2025)
Trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Friday, 14 February 2025)? Or maybe you’re in a different time zone? Don’t stress; we have the answers you’re after!
Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.
Yesterday's Strands theme was:
WILL YOU BE MY VALENTINE?
Yesterday's Spangram was:
ENDEARMENT
Yesterday's Strands Answers were:
- ANGEL
- DARLING
- HONEY
- LOVEBUG
- POOKIE
- SNOOKUMS
If you need help in playing New York Times' world-famous Wordle, try out our Wordle Solver . In addition to this, we also have other tools to help you stay ahead with NYT games like this Spelling Bee Solver and Connections Helper .
If you're a fan of crosswords, we also have the answers to today's NYT Mini Crossword along with puzzles from other publications.