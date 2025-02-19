Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Pick your own prefix" - Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Strands Answers (February 19, 2025): Whether you need a clue or the full answer to today’s Strands, we’ve got the answers in this article.

If you’re a fan of word puzzles, Strands may be your next favorite NYT game. This daily puzzle tests players to locate themed words in a 6x8 grid. The challenge can range from simple to complex, especially on harder days when the hints feel elusive.

If today’s theme has you stumped, don’t worry — you’re in the right place. We’ll guide you to today’s spangram and make solving the puzzle a breeze.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Let’s take a moment to see what theme has been provided for today’s challenge.

Today's theme is:

PICK YOUR OWN PREFIX

The theme might be tricky to grasp, so here’s a simple breakdown to make it easier:

Today's theme involves selecting a starting segment to create a variety of related terms, often linked by nature or color. These terms can represent different flavors or types of items, particularly within the category of fruits or even descriptive colors that evoke a sense of richness and variety, enhancing our experiences.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

If you’re still stuck, here are some hints to help you along:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are nine words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "B" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "B" and has 4 letters.

and has 4 letters. Starts with "E" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "G" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "H" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "R" and has 4 letters.

and has 4 letters. Starts with "S" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "S" and has 5 letters.

And today's spangram starts with "B".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

Two words start from the top row

Two words start from the bottom row

Two words start from the left edge of the grid

Four words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

If you’re still stuck, here are some hints to help you along:

RENDED

GALLON

SERRA

LACKER

MOER

CLUBS

The answers are right below, so stop here if you’d rather keep guessing.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Drumroll, please! It’s time to reveal today’s Strands spangram:

BERRIES

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If you’re still looking for answers after the spangram, you can find them right here:

BLACK

BLUE

ELDER

GOLDEN

HUCKLE

RASP

SALMON

STRAW

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (February 18, 2025)

Trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Tuesday, February 18, 2025)? Or maybe you’re in a different time zone? Don’t stress; we have the answers you’re after!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

OUCH!

Yesterday's spangram was:

STINGERS

Yesterday's Strands answers were:

BUMBLEBEE

HORNET

JELLYFISH

PLATYPUS

SCORPION

If you need help playing the New York Times' world-famous Wordle, try out our Wordle Solver. We also have other tools to help you stay ahead with NYT games, like this Spelling Bee Solver and Connections Helper.

If you're a fan of crosswords, we also have the answers to today's NYT Mini Crossword.

