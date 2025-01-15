Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Thar she blows!" - Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Strands Hints and Answers (January 15, 2025): Stuck on today's Strands? We've got today's Strands hints and answers to guide you through it!

Strands is a daily game on New York Times, with a new grid of letters and themes for players to rack their brains. Although the game provides the puzzle's theme and some hints, it can get difficult to find the answers.

If you are one of those struggling with today's NYT Strands, you have stumbled upon the right place. We'll help you solve today's spangram and find all the words.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Before we show the hints and the answers, let's check the given theme for today.

Today's theme is: THAR SHE BLOWS!

The theme may not be obvious at first, so here’s a quick breakdown to point you in the right direction.

This theme refers to large marine mammals known for their size and remarkable behaviors in the ocean. These creatures, often celebrated in various cultures, can be found in oceans around the world and are known for their distinctive traits and social structures. Their presence is a testament to the vastness and mystery of the seas.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

Still confused about the words? Here are some hints to help you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 9 words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "B" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "B" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "B" and has 4 letters.

and has 4 letters. Starts with "G" and has 4 letters.

and has 4 letters. Starts with "H" and has 8 letters.

and has 8 letters. Starts with "O" and has 4 letters.

and has 4 letters. Starts with "R" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "S" and has 5 letters.

And today's spangram starts with "W".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

1 word starts from the top row

1 words start from the bottom row

2 words start from the left edge of the grid

2 words start from the right edge of the grid

2 words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

One great feature of Strands is the in-game hints. If you’d like to use them, look for these words on the board:

PACA

CAPLES

ROUE

CAPABLE

KAYLES

NABE

Right below, you’ll find today's Strands answers. Pause here if you’re not ready to see them.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

First, let's reveal today's Strands spangram:

WHALES

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If the spangram didn't help you get the answers, then you can find today's answers below:

BALEEN

BELUGA

BLUE

GRAY

HUMPBACK

ORCA

RIGHT

SPERM

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (14 January 2025)

Are you still tackling yesterday’s Strands (Tuesday, 14 January 2025)? Or reading this from another timezone? Don’t fret—we have the answers you need!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

BUNDLE UP

Yesterday's Spangram was:

WINTERCLOTHES

Yesterday's Strands Answers were:

BEANIE

GLOVES

JACKET

MITTENS

PARKA

SCARF

