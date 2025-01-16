Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Bar association" - Thursday, January 16, 2025

Strands Answers (January 16, 2025): In this article, you will find the Strands answers and hints for January 16, 2025.

If you are tired of Wordle and Connections, Strands is another NYT game waiting for you. It is a word puzzle game where players must guess multiple words from a 6x8 grid. It is a wonderful way to show off your knowledge of words, but it can sometimes be challenging.

If you are struggling with today's theme, you have landed at the right place. We will help you find today's spangram and solve the puzzle with ease.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

First, let's look at today's theme shared on the website.

Today's theme is:

BAR ASSOCIATION

The theme may be a bit unclear, so I'll break it down to make it easier for you:

This theme relates to a group of drinks often enjoyed in social settings and gatherings. Typically served in unique glasses, these beverages are celebrated for their distinct flavors and stylish presentations. They are often associated with upscale venues and are popular choices for various occasions.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

If you need some hints to help you, I got you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 6 words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "C" and has 12 letters.

and has 12 letters. Starts with "M" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "S" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "S" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "Z" and has 6 letters.

And today's spangram starts with "C".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

1 word starts from the left edge of the grid

1 word starts from the right edge of the grid

3 words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

If you want to hit that Hint button on the Strands game, here are some words to help you out:

DESPOTAT

GIRLS

SATIN

PLATS

DESIGN

DITS

The answers are right below, so do not scroll any further if you don't want to see them.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Now the moment you've been waiting for!

Today's Strands spangram is:

COCKTAILS

Today's NYT Strands Answers

The answers for today's Strands are right here:

COSMOPOLITAN

MARTINI

SIDECAR

STINGER

ZOMBIE

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (15 January 2025)

Still trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Wednesday, 15 January 2025)? Or reading from a different timezone? Don’t worry, we have the answers you need!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

THAR SHE BLOWS!

Yesterday's spangram was:

WHALES

Yesterday's Strands answers were:

BALEEN

BELUGA

BLUE

GRAY

HUMPBACK

ORCA

RIGHT

SPERM

With that, we’ve covered today’s Strands answers, hints, and spangram. If you’re passionate about word games, we have answers and solvers for nearly all NYT games.

If you're struggling with Wordle, our Wordle Solver is here to help. We also offer resources like the Spelling Bee Solver and Connections Helper for other NYT games.

If crosswords are your thing, don’t forget to check out our answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword and puzzles from other publications.

