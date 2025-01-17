Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "The time of our lives" - Friday, January 17, 2025

Strands Answers (January 17, 2025): In this article, you will find the Strands answers and hints for January 17, 2025.

If you are tired of Wordle and Connections, Strands is another NYT game waiting for you. It is a word puzzle game where players must guess multiple words from a 6x8 grid. It is a wonderful way to show off your knowledge, but it can sometimes be challenging.

If you are struggling with today's theme, you have landed at the right place. We will help you find today's spangram and solve the puzzle with ease.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

First, let's look at today's theme shared on the website.

Today's theme is:

THE TIME OF OUR LIVES

The theme can sometimes be a bit unclear, so I'll break it down to make it easier for you:

The theme encompasses various generational labels that illustrate different cohorts shaped by distinct cultural and historical events. Each label signifies a group that shares common experiences and characteristics, reflecting societal changes and technological advancements over the years.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

If you need some hints to help you, I got you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 6 words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "A" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "B" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "G" and has 8 letters.

and has 8 letters. Starts with "M" and has 10 letters.

and has 10 letters. Starts with "Z" and has 6 letters.

And today's spangram starts with "G".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

0 word starts from the bottom row

2 words start from the right edge of the grid

3 words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

If you want to hit that Hint button on the Strands game, here are some words to help you out:

HARMEL

GREENER

OENOPHILE

REMAN

MOON

GREENIER

The answers are right below, so do not scroll any further if you don't want to see them.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Now the moment you've been waiting for!

Today's Strands spangram is:

GENERATIONGAP

Today's NYT Strands Answers

The answers for today's Strands are right here:

ALPHA

BOOMER

GREATEST

MILLENNIAL

ZOOMER

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (16 January 2025)

Still trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Thursday, 16 January 2025)? Or reading from a different timezone? Don’t worry, we have the answers you need!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

BAR ASSOCIATION

Yesterday's spangram was:

COCKTAILS

Yesterday's Strands answers were:

COSMOPOLITAN

MARTINI

SIDECAR

STINGER

ZOMBIE

With that, we’ve covered today’s Strands answers, hints, and spangram. If you’re passionate about word games, we have answers and solvers for nearly all NYT games. If you're struggling with Wordle, our Wordle Solver is here to help. We also offer resources like the Spelling Bee Solver and Connections Helper for other NYT games.

If crosswords are your thing, don’t forget to check out our answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword and puzzles from other publications.

