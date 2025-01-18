Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "O ___! My ___!" - Saturday, January 18, 2025

Strands Answers (January 18, 2025): Whether you need a clue or the full answer, we’ve got today’s Strands answers in this article.

If you’re a fan of word puzzles, Strands may be your next favorite NYT game. This daily puzzle tests players to locate themed words in a 6x8 grid. The challenge can range from simple to complex, especially on harder days when the hints feel elusive.

If today’s theme has you stumped, don’t worry—you’re in the right place. We’ll guide you to today’s spangram and make solving the puzzle a breeze.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Let’s take a moment to see what theme has been provided for today’s challenge.

Today's theme is: O ___! MY ___!

The theme might be tricky to grasp, so here’s a simple breakdown to make it easier:

This theme focuses on expressions of surprise or exclamation that often relate to whimsical or humorous situations. It evokes imagery of unexpected circumstances that can prompt playful reactions. The theme also highlights various concepts that might evoke emotion, fun, or a sense of wonder, suggesting a lighthearted exploration of the unexpected.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

If you’re still stuck, don’t worry—here are some hints to help you along:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 7 words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "C" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "H" and has 4 letters.

and has 4 letters. Starts with "K" and has 8 letters.

and has 8 letters. Starts with "O" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "P" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "U" and has 10 letters.

And today's spangram starts with "C".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

3 words start from the right edge of the grid

3 words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

PLANK

SPENT

HOOPLA

CRED

LOACH

APED

The answers are right below, so stop here if you’d rather keep guessing.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Drumroll, please! It’s time to reveal today’s Strands spangram:

CAPTAIN

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If you’re still looking for answers after the spangram, you can find them right here:

CRUNCH

HOOK

KANGAROO

OBVIOUS

PLANET

UNDERPANTS

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (17 January 2025)

Trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Friday, 17 January 2025)? Or maybe you’re in a different time zone? Don’t stress; we have the answers you’re after!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

THE TIME OF OUR LIVES

Yesterday's Spangram was:

GENERATIONGAP

Yesterday's Strands Answers were:

ALPHA

BOOMER

GREATEST

MILLENNIAL

ZOOMER

If you need help in playing New York Times' world-famous Wordle, try out our Wordle Solver . In addition to this, we also have other tools to help you stay ahead with NYT games like this Spelling Bee Solver and Connections Helper .

If you're a fan of crosswords, we also have the answers to today's NYT Mini Crossword along with puzzles from other publications.

