Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Center of attraction" - Tuesday, July 01, 2025

- Today's Strands Theme
- Today's NYT Strands Hints
- Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
- Today's NYT Strands Spangram
- Today's NYT Strands Answers
- Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (30 June 2025)
Strands Answers (July 01, 2025): In this article, you will find the Strands answers and hints for July 01, 2025.
If you are tired of Wordle and Connections, Strands is another NYT game waiting for you. It tasks players with guessing multiple words from a 6x8 grid. It is a wonderful way to show off your knowledge, but it can sometimes be challenging.
If you are struggling with today's theme, you have landed at the right place. We will help you find today's spangram and solve the puzzle with ease.
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.
Today's Strands Theme
First, let's look at today's theme shared on the website.
Today's theme is:
CENTER OF ATTRACTION
The theme can sometimes be a bit unclear, so I'll break it down to make it easier for you:
- The theme refers to various entertaining attractions typically found in a specific type of recreational area where people gather for enjoyment and thrills. These attractions often feature movement and excitement, providing visitors with fun experiences and memorable moments as they partake in playful activities that engage multiple senses.
Today's NYT Strands Hints
If you need some hints to help you, I got you:
Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?
There are six words, including the spangram.
Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:
- Starts with "C" and has eight letters
- Starts with "F" and has eight letters
- Starts with "S" and has nine letters
- Starts with "S" and has five letters
- Starts with "T" and has five letters
And today's spangram starts with "A".
Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?
Here are some clues about their starting positions for all words, except the spangram:
- One word starts from the top row.
- Four words start from the middle of the grid.
Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
If you want to hit that Hint button on the Strands game, here are some words to help you out:
- SNORTS
- ANILE
- ROSACE
- LATTES
- RAMS
- CALAMUS
The answers are right below.
Do not scroll any further if you don't want to see them.
Today's NYT Strands Spangram
Now the moment you've been waiting for!
Today's Strands spangram is:
AMUSEMENTPARK
Today's NYT Strands Answers
The answers for today's Strands are right here:
- CAROUSEL
- FUNHOUSE
- SCRAMBLER
- SLIDE
- TRAIN
Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (June 30, 2025)
Still trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Monday, June 30, 2025)? Or reading from a different timezone? Don’t worry, we have the answers you need!
Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.
Yesterday's Strands theme was:
TRELLIS BEAUTIES
Yesterday's spangram was:
CLIMBER
Yesterday's Strands answers were:
- CLEMATIS
- JASMINE
- MOONFLOWER
- SWEETPEA
- WISTERIA
