Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Just a dusting" - Friday, June 20, 2025

Strands Answers and Hints (June 20, 2025): Looking for today's Strands answers and hints? You can find the solutions and some helpful tips here.

Strands offers a fresh challenge in the NYT's lineup of daily games, inviting players to uncover hidden words within a 6x8 letter grid. Each day brings a unique theme and grid, making it a great test of vocabulary and pattern recognition.

Stuck on the spangram or today’s theme? We’ve got all the hints and clues you need to solve today’s Strands puzzle with confidence.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

To begin, let’s see what theme has been shared for today’s puzzle on the site.

Today's theme is:

JUST A DUSTING

Is it very vague? I'll explain the theme a bit more so you know what to look for:

Today's theme revolves around various substances often used in cooking, personal care, and other activities. These items can come in a fine form, adding flavor or texture to dishes, enhancing enjoyment and comfort, or even providing relief from discomfort. Each element plays a unique role in enhancing experience or alleviating discomfort.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are eight words, including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "B" and has four letters

and has four letters Starts with "B" and has six letters

and has six letters Starts with "B" and has eight letters

and has eight letters Starts with "C" and has five letters

and has five letters Starts with "C" and has five letters

and has five letters Starts with "I" and has seven letters

and has seven letters Starts with "T" and has six letters

And today's spangram starts with "P".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions for all words, except the spangram:

One word starts from the left edge of the grid.

Six words start from the middle of the grid.

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:

TIGS

NICHT

GIRNS

WITCHING

MIRS

BERTH

In the next section, you'll see today's Strands answers! Hold up if you’d like to keep puzzling.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Now for the exciting part! Here’s today’s Strands spangram:

POWDERS

Today's NYT Strands Answers

These are the rest of today's Strands answers to help you complete the game:

BABY

BAKING

BLASTING

CHILI

COCOA

ITCHING

TALCUM

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (June 19, 2025)

Still attempting to crack yesterday’s Strands (Thursday, June 19, 2025)? Or checking in from a different timezone? No worries — we’ve got you covered with the answers!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

LIFE IS A HIGHWAY

Yesterday's spangram was:

ROADTRIP

Yesterday's Strands answers were:

AUDIOBOOK

GAMES

MOTEL

PHOTOS

PLAYLIST

SCENERY

This wraps up our coverage of today’s Strands answers, hints, and spangram. If you enjoy word games, we offer answers and solvers for many other NYT games. Check out:

