Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Monster quest" - Wednesday, June 04, 2025

Strands Hints and Answers (June 04, 2025): Stuck on today's Strands? We've got today's hints and answers to guide you through it.

Strands is a daily game on the New York Times. Each day, players are presented with a new grid of letters centered around a theme. While the game offers hints and reveals the theme to guide players, it can still be challenging to uncover all the correct words.

If you are one of those struggling with today's NYT Strands, you have stumbled upon the right place. We'll help you solve today's spangram and find all the words.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Before we show the hints and the answers, let's check the given theme for today.

Today's theme is:

MONSTER QUEST

The theme may not be obvious at first, so here’s a quick breakdown to point you in the right direction.

Today's theme revolves around legendary beings that are often depicted in folklore or popular culture. These creatures are frequently associated with mysterious sightings and tales that capture the imagination. Many enthusiasts seek to uncover the truth behind their existence, leading to intriguing adventures and investigations into the unknown.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

Still confused about the words? Here are some hints to help you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are seven words, including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "B" and has seven letters

and has seven letters Starts with "C" and has seven letters

and has seven letters Starts with "J" and has nine letters

and has nine letters Starts with "K" and has six letters

and has six letters Starts with "M" and has seven letters

and has seven letters Starts with "Y" and has four letters

And today's spangram starts with "C".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions for all words, except the spangram:

Two words start from the top row

Two words start from the left edge of the grid

One word starts from the right edge of the grid

Two words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

One great feature of Strands is the in-game hints. If you’d like to use them, look for these words on the board:

PLOD

ADIT

MANJACK

OCTROI

RIPT

ODOR

Right below, you’ll find today's Strands answers. Pause here if you’re not ready to see them.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

First, let's reveal today's Strands spangram:

CRYPTIDS

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If the spangram didn't help you get the answers, you can find today's answers below:

BIGFOOT

CRAWLER

JACKALOPE

KRAKEN

MOTHMAN

YETI

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (June 3, 2025)

Are you still tackling yesterday’s Strands (Tuesday, June 3, 2025)? Or reading this from another timezone? Don’t fret — we have the answers you need!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

THAT'S PROPRIETARY!

Yesterday's spangram was:

TRADEMARKED

Yesterday's Strands answers were:

CHAPSTICK

JACUZZI

KLEENEX

POPSICLE

VELCRO

And that wraps up today's Strands answers, hints, and spangram.

