Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Monster quest" - Wednesday, June 04, 2025

- Today's Strands Theme
- Today's NYT Strands Hints
- Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
- Today's NYT Strands Spangram
- Today's NYT Strands Answers
- Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (3 June 2025)
Strands Hints and Answers (June 04, 2025): Stuck on today's Strands? We've got today's hints and answers to guide you through it.
Strands is a daily game on the New York Times. Each day, players are presented with a new grid of letters centered around a theme. While the game offers hints and reveals the theme to guide players, it can still be challenging to uncover all the correct words.
If you are one of those struggling with today's NYT Strands, you have stumbled upon the right place. We'll help you solve today's spangram and find all the words.
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Today's Strands Theme
Before we show the hints and the answers, let's check the given theme for today.
Today's theme is:
MONSTER QUEST
The theme may not be obvious at first, so here’s a quick breakdown to point you in the right direction.
- Today's theme revolves around legendary beings that are often depicted in folklore or popular culture. These creatures are frequently associated with mysterious sightings and tales that capture the imagination. Many enthusiasts seek to uncover the truth behind their existence, leading to intriguing adventures and investigations into the unknown.
Today's NYT Strands Hints
Still confused about the words? Here are some hints to help you:
Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?
There are seven words, including the spangram.
Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:
- Starts with "B" and has seven letters
- Starts with "C" and has seven letters
- Starts with "J" and has nine letters
- Starts with "K" and has six letters
- Starts with "M" and has seven letters
- Starts with "Y" and has four letters
And today's spangram starts with "C".
Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?
Here are some clues about their starting positions for all words, except the spangram:
- Two words start from the top row
- Two words start from the left edge of the grid
- One word starts from the right edge of the grid
- Two words start from the middle of the grid
Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
One great feature of Strands is the in-game hints. If you’d like to use them, look for these words on the board:
- PLOD
- ADIT
- MANJACK
- OCTROI
- RIPT
- ODOR
Right below, you’ll find today's Strands answers. Pause here if you’re not ready to see them.
Today's NYT Strands Spangram
First, let's reveal today's Strands spangram:
CRYPTIDS
Today's NYT Strands Answers
If the spangram didn't help you get the answers, you can find today's answers below:
- BIGFOOT
- CRAWLER
- JACKALOPE
- KRAKEN
- MOTHMAN
- YETI
Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (June 3, 2025)
Are you still tackling yesterday’s Strands (Tuesday, June 3, 2025)? Or reading this from another timezone? Don’t fret — we have the answers you need!
Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.
Yesterday's Strands theme was:
THAT'S PROPRIETARY!
Yesterday's spangram was:
TRADEMARKED
Yesterday's Strands answers were:
- CHAPSTICK
- JACUZZI
- KLEENEX
- POPSICLE
- VELCRO
And that wraps up today's Strands answers, hints, and spangram. If you love playing word games, we have answers and solvers to most of the NYT's games. Check out: