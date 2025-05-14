Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Boogie woogie woogie" - Wednesday, May 14, 2025

- Today's Strands Theme
- Today's NYT Strands Hints
- Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
- Today's NYT Strands Spangram
- Today's NYT Strands Answers
- Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (13 May 2025)
Strands Answers (May 14, 2025): This article contains today’s Strands answers and hints.
If you’re a fan of word puzzles, Strands may be your next favorite NYT game. It tests players to locate themed words in a 6x8 grid. The challenge can range from simple to complex, especially on harder days when the hints feel elusive.
If today’s theme has you stumped, don’t worry; you’re in the right place. We’ll guide you to today’s spangram and make solving the puzzle a breeze.
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.
Today's Strands Theme
Let’s take a moment to see what theme has been provided for today’s challenge.
Today's theme is:
BOOGIE WOOGIE WOOGIE
The theme might be tricky to grasp, so here’s a simple breakdown to make it easier:
- Today's theme encapsulates a lively and rhythmic form of social dance that encourages participants to express themselves through movement. The focus is on energetic, group-oriented styles often associated with joyous gatherings and celebrations, where the music gets everyone up and moving together in sync.
Today's NYT Strands Hints
If you’re still stuck, don’t worry — here are some hints to help you along:
Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?
There are six words, including the spangram.
Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:
- Starts with "F" and has nine letters.
- Starts with "H" and has six letters.
- Starts with "L" and has 10 letters.
- Starts with "M" and has eight letters.
- Starts with "W" and has six letters.
And today's spangram starts with "L".
Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?
Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:
- One word starts from the left edge of the grid.
- Four words start from the middle of the grid.
Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
If you’re still stuck, here are some hints to help you:
- LADINO
- FEASE
- CAMA
- NOWLS
- SLOTH
- EONIAN
The answers are right below, so stop here if you’d rather keep guessing.
Today's NYT Strands Spangram
Drumroll, please! It’s time to reveal today’s Strands spangram:
LINEDANCE
Today's NYT Strands Answers
If you’re still looking for answers after the spangram, you can find them right here:
- FOOTLOOSE
- HUSTLE
- LOCOMOTION
- MACARENA
- WOBBLE
Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (May 13, 2025)
Trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Tuesday, May 13, 2025)? Or maybe you’re in a different time zone? Don’t stress; we have the answers you’re after.
Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.
Yesterday's Strands theme was:
KEEP ON KEEPING ON
Yesterday's Spangram was:
STAYSTRONG
Yesterday's Strands answers were:
- ABIDE
- ENDURE
- LAST
- PERSEVERE
- PERSIST
- SURVIVE
