Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Say 'ah'" - Saturday, May 03, 2025

Strands Answers and Hints (May 03, 2025): Looking for today's Strands answers and hints? Find some helpful hints and the solutions here.

Ad

Strands offers a fresh challenge in the NYT's lineup of daily games, inviting players to uncover hidden words within a 6x8 letter grid. Each day presents a unique theme and grid, making it a great test of vocabulary and pattern recognition.

Stuck on the spangram or today’s theme? We’ve got all the hints and clues you need to solve today’s Strands puzzle with confidence.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Ad

Trending

Today's Strands Theme

To begin, let’s see what theme has been shared for today’s puzzle on the site.

Today's theme is:

SAY "AH"

Is it very vague? I'll explain the theme a bit more so you know what to look for:

This theme involves terms commonly associated with healthcare and medical settings, where professionals often assess and treat patients. These items play crucial roles in diagnosing conditions and ensuring proper care, all while making sure individuals have a clear understanding of their health, often requiring vocal communication for clarity.

Ad

Today's NYT Strands Hints

Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are six words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "G" and has five letters.

and has five letters. Starts with "S" and has 11 letters.

and has 11 letters. Starts with "S" and has seven letters.

and has seven letters. Starts with "T" and has four letters.

and has four letters. Starts with "T" and has 11 letters.

Ad

And today's spangram starts with "D".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

0 word starts from the bottom row

One word starts from the left edge of the grid

Two words start from the right edge of the grid

Two words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:

Ad

SOTH

ESTER

TYRING

SCOPS

YITES

RETAKE

In the next section, you'll see today's Strands answers! Hold up if you’d like to keep puzzling.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Now for the exciting part! Here’s today’s Strands spangram:

DOCTORSKIT

Today's NYT Strands Answers

These are the rest of today's Strands answers to help you complete the game:

GAUZE

STETHOSCOPE

SYRINGE

TAPE

THERMOMETER

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (2 May 2025)

Still attempting to crack yesterday’s Strands (Friday, 2 May 2025)? Or checking in from a different timezone? No worries — we’ve got you covered with the answers!

Ad

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

WHAT A TRILL!

Yesterday's spangram was:

SONGBIRDS

Yesterday's Strands answers were:

CARDINAL

CHICKADEE

LARK

SPARROW

WARBLER

WREN

This wraps up our coverage of today’s Strands answers, hints, and spangram. If you enjoy word games, we offer answers and solvers for many NYT games. Check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suryadeepto Sengupta Suryadeepto Sengupta is a Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda by profession, and a software engineer by education.

With a passion for video games from a young age, he prefers single-player titles with amazing stories and a rich world. From the business model of indie devs and AAA studios to the in-depth lore behind a game or the sheer brilliance of the gameplay design, Suryadeepto is always up for an extended discussion in and around the great video game industry. Know More