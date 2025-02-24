Today's Quordle Answers and Hints for February 24, 2025

Quordle Answers (February 24, 2025): Struggling to solve today's Quordle? No worries. We have today's Quordle hints and answers for you to solve it on your own!

Ad

If you're a fan of word puzzles, you probably already know that Quordle is a more challenging version of Wordle. Instead of guessing just one word, Quordle requires you to guess four five-letter words simultaneously within nine attempts.

We'll offer a few hints to nudge you in the right direction for solving today's Quordle (February 24, 2025) on your own. If you're still struggling, we'll reveal the Quordle answers as well.

Oh, and yes, we also have today's answers for Quordle Chill and Quordle Extreme modes. And if you still want more, we have the answers for the Quordle Sequence and the Quordle Weekly Challenge.

Ad

Trending

Ready to tackle today's Quordle? Let's dive in!

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Quordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Quordle answers for Monday, February 24, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find the Quordle answers for Sunday, February 23, 2025, here.

Today's Daily Quordle Hints

Let's start with the Daily Quordle. Here are a few hints to help you solve the puzzles:

Daily Quordle Hint 1: How many vowels are in each word?

Ad

The first word (top-left) has 2 vowels.

The second word (top-right) has 2 vowels.

The third word (bottom-left) has 2 vowels.

The fourth word (bottom-right) has 2 vowels.

Daily Quordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's words?

The first word (top-left) has no repeated letters

The second word (top-right) has 1 letter repeated twice

The third word (bottom-left) has 1 letter repeated twice

The fourth word (bottom-right) has 1 letter repeated twice

Daily Quordle Hint 3: What is the starting letter for each word?

Ad

The first word (top-left) starts with "L".

The second word (top-right) starts with "L".

The third word (bottom-left) starts with "T".

The fourth word (bottom-right) starts with "C".

Daily Quordle Hint 4: What does each word mean?

The first word (top-left) means "A strap, cord or rope with which to restrain an animal, often a dog."

The second word (top-right) means "(except in generalized senses below) A crowbar."

The third word (bottom-left) means "Any natural object or living creature that serves as an emblem of a tribe, clan or family."

The fourth word (bottom-right) means "A very sugary, fluffy white cream derivative."

Ad

If you still need help with today's Quordle Answer, you can try our Wordle Solver. Although it was built for Wordle, it can help you narrow down the possible answers for Quordle as well.

Today's Daily Quordle Answers

Spoiler alert: The Daily Quordle answers for today are provided below.

Are you ready?

Today's Quordle answers for Monday, February 24, 2025, are:

LEASH

LEVER

TOTEM

CREME

If you managed to crack all four, great job! If not, don't sweat it — there's always another chance with tomorrow's puzzles. If you can't wait till tomorrow, the Quordle game has many modes you can try today. And yes, we have the answers and hints to help you out here as well.

Ad

Today's Quordle Hints for the Weekly Challenge

The Weekly Challenge has been reset today. So if you have solved the Quordle Classic mode (not Chill or Extreme), you can now participate in the new Quordle Weekly Challenge.

Note: The Weekly Challenge gets activated only if you have solved today's answer for the Daily: Classic mode. If you missed it, you can always try again tomorrow.

Ad

Let's check out the Quordle Hints for the Weekly Challenge.

Quordle Weekly Challenge Hint 1: How many vowels are in each word?

The first word (top-left) has 1 vowel.

The second word (top-right) has 2 vowels.

The third word (bottom-left) has 1 vowel.

The fourth word (bottom-right) has 2 vowels.

Quordle Weekly Challenge Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's words?

The first word (top-left) has 1 letter repeated twice

The second word (top-right) has no repeated letters

The third word (bottom-left) has no repeated letters

The fourth word (bottom-right) has 1 letter repeated twice

Ad

Quordle Weekly Challenge Hint 3: What is the starting letter for each word?

The first word (top-left) starts with "F".

The second word (top-right) starts with "H".

The third word (bottom-left) starts with "S".

The fourth word (bottom-right) starts with "B".

That's the Quordle hints for the Weekly Challenge. If you are still stuck, let's check out the Quordle answers.

Today's Answers for the Quordle Weekly Challenge

Today's Quordle Weekly Challenge Answers for the week of February 24, 2025, to March 2, 2025, are:

Ad

FRILL

HEART

SHUNT

BLEEP

And that's a wrap! That's all the Quordle answers for the day.

Previous Quordle Answers

Looking for the answers to the previous Quordle puzzles? Here is a list of answers for Quordle's Daily: Classic mode for the last week:

Ad

If your thirst for word games hasn't been quenched yet, may I suggest Blossom? It's available on Merriam-Webster — the same place you're playing Quordle. If you need help in this game, you can use our Spelling Bee Solver tool. Yes, we made it for a different game but it works for Blossom.

We also have the answers for many word games you can play on NYT Games. Check out today's Connections Helper or Crossword Answers for NYT Mini.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you struggling with words while playing Quordle or Wordle? Try our Wordle Solver to point you in the right direction.