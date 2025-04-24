Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Thursday, April 24, 2025

Wordle Answers (April 24, 2025): Is today's Wordle giving you a hard time? No problem! In this article, you will find some hints to help solve it on your own, and we've also included the final answer.

Ad

If you need a way to boost your vocabulary skills, Wordle is one of the best ways to do so. You have six attempts to guess a 5-letter word that changes every day.

However, if you're stuck on today's word, we'll give you some hints to guide you in the right direction. If that doesn't help, we also have today's Wordle answers in this article.

Ready to crack Wordle #1405 (April 24, 2025)?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

Ad

Trending

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Thursday, April 24, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find the Wordle answers for Wednesday, April 23, 2025, here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Let these Wordle hints guide you as you work to solve today’s word:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 3 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There is one letter that is repeated twice.

Ad

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "A jinn, a being descended from the jann, normally invisible to the human eye, but who may also appear in animal or human form."

Wordle Hint 4: What is the starting or ending letter of today's word?

Today’s word starts with “G”.

If you’re still having trouble solving today’s Wordle, try out our Wordle Solver.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Are you stuck on the last turn? We have the Wordle answer right below.

Ad

The Wordle answer for Thursday, April 24, 2025, is: GENIE

If you solved it, fantastic! If not, no big deal — tomorrow’s puzzle is just around the corner.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

Wondering how you stack up against other Wordle players?

Wordlebot says that the average number of guesses for today's Wordle answer is 4.0. Approximately 20.7% of players solved it in three or fewer guesses.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 54.4. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

Ad

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 82.0. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's Wordle answer, "GENIE":

The word "genie" is derived from the Arabic word "jinn," which refers to supernatural beings in Arab culture.

In Western culture, genies are often depicted as magical beings who grant wishes, particularly popularized by stories like "Aladdin."

Genies are typically portrayed as being bound to a lamp or bottle, emerging to fulfill the wishes of the person who releases them.

The concept of genies has evolved over time, with modern interpretations sometimes depicting them as mischievous or having a mind of their own.

Ad

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Forgot to play yesterday?

The Wordle answer for April 23, 2025, was OZONE.

Wordlebot told me that around 12.6% of players got the answer in less than three turns. The average turns taken to solve it was 4.3.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous Wordle answers? Here is a complete list of Wordle answers from the last five days:

Wordle #1404, 23 April 2025: OZONE

Wordle #1403, 22 April 2025: ARTSY

Wordle #1402, 21 April 2025: SPATE

Ad

Wordle #1401, 20 April 2025: PATCH

Wordle #1400, 19 April 2025: INBOX

Similarly to Wordle, there are other word games hosted by the NYT that are equally fun, like Spelling Bee, Connections, and the famous NYT Crosswords.

If you need help in solving either of these word puzzles, we have built tools like the Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper, and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini to help you out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suryadeepto Sengupta Suryadeepto Sengupta is a Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda by profession, and a software engineer by education.

With a passion for video games from a young age, he prefers single-player titles with amazing stories and a rich world. From the business model of indie devs and AAA studios to the in-depth lore behind a game or the sheer brilliance of the gameplay design, Suryadeepto is always up for an extended discussion in and around the great video game industry. Know More

Are you struggling with words while playing Wordle? Try our Wordle Solver to help you narrow down your options.